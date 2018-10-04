Thursday’s Headlines

- Many Americans think of transit as being something for people who can’t afford cars, but the Seattle Times reports that high earners are most likely to use transit in that city. Overall, Seattle has seen a huge boom in the number of workers commuting by transit — it’s now 200,000 daily.
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wrote a column for the Business Chronicle in support of MARTA’s $2.7-billion transit expansion plan, scheduled for a vote today.
- Are e-bikes the future of bike commuting? They’re not quite as environmentally friendly as traditional bikes, but they’re easier to ride, and research suggests they’re replacing car trips. (Mobility Lab)
- A group called LivableStreets is urging the city of Boston to create more bus-only lanes. (Daily Free Press)
- People want transit: The Milwaukee streetcar isn’t even open yet and property values are already rising along the route. (Journal Sentinel)
- This is refreshing: A consultant told Fayetteville, Ark., that the city already has enough parking for a new downtown baseball stadium. (Observer)
- The New Orleans bike-share program is dropping prices in an effort to attract more users. (The Advocate)
- Seven people were injured when a driver in Raleigh ran a red light and plowed into a sidewalk. Charges are pending. (CBS 17)
- Breitbart, the favorite news outlet of Trump fans, continues to live in an alternate reality, believing California voters might repeal a new gas tax despite all the evidence to the contrary.
- Just 8 percent of Swiss people bike regularly, but 74 percent voted for a law making it easier for the Swiss government to build bike infrastructure. (Planetizen)