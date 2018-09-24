Monday’s Headlines

- Road design is the biggest factor in bike safety, according to a University of Minnesota study that Streetsblog covered last week. Here’s some coverage from the Post Bulletin.
- Cycle commuting is dropping — except in cities. (WIRED)
- The San Diego Union-Tribune is urging a “no” vote on Proposition 6 — repealing a recent gas tax hike — in part because the tax funds commuter rail.
- Houston METRO is planning to extend two light rail lines to Hobby Airport. (KWHOU)
- Perhaps shook by recent backlash against the South Phoenix light rail project, the Phoenix City Council is considering pulling funds from two other light rail extensions to pay for street repairs. (Downtown Devil)
- Philadelphia may create a new type of unarmed police officer to enforce traffic laws. The police union is opposed, but other city officials see appointing approximately 100 non-sworn traffic officers as a way to ease traffic gridlock. (Inquirer)
- Delaware Transit Corp. is building new bus shelters on Wilmington’s busiest route, a new bus-only lane and a new transit center. (Delaware Public Media)
- The D.C. Metro spent $12 million to prevent water from leaking onto underground tracks, one of the main causes of smoke and fire. (Post)
- A Tallahassee Uber driver was charged with kidnapping after a trapped rider jumped out of the car (Democrat). A driver in Augusta, Ga. is accused of stabbing two passengers (WJBF). And a Washington state cab driver rammed a passenger who tried to pay with the Uber app (Tri-City Herald)
- The Netherlands is making bike lanes out of recycled plastic. (Arch Daily)