Thursday’s Headlines

- Pittsburgh is again seeking $100 million from the feds for bus rapid transit (Tribune-Review). A previous plan was pulled because riders protested service cuts that would have paid for part of the project. (NEXTPittsburgh)
- Minneapolis’s bike-share thinks it has a less chaotic system for dockless bikes. Rather than riders leaving bikes anywhere, Nice Ride is setting up “virtual stations,” or designated pickup and drop-off points marked by paint. (Fast Company)
- Ann Arbor, Mich. is working on a deal with Bird to lay out where the dockless scooters can be parked — near curbside planters, for example, where they won’t block foot traffic. (MLive)
- Police state? BART can track riders on San Francisco trains — and it turned that data over to ICE. (City Lab)
- Mayors are so busy fawning over electric cars they’ve forgotten about less sexy (and cheaper) climate change solutions, like walking and biking. (Curbed)
- The Wisconsin Bike Federation is leading a ride along the route of The Hop, Milwaukee’s new streetcar, to teach cyclists how to stay safe while riding near it. (Journal Sentinel)
- Brightline, which operates a private passenger rail service in Florida, has acquired the rights to high-speed rail between Las Vegas and Victorville, Calif., and says it will break ground next year. The project had been on hold since 2012 under former owner XPressWest. (KTNV)
- The two frontrunners for mayor of Phoenix support a controversial south Phoenix light rail project, but two upstart candidates say they didn’t do enough outreach while on the city council. (Arizona Republic)
- Today in road rage: A Santa Rosa, Calif. man is in critical condition after getting into a fight over an SUV door hitting a truck in a casino parking lot. (Press Democrat)
- Think congestion is bad now? Wait until Kroger starts delivering groceries in autonomous vehicles. Streets don’t have room for all those extra trips, and cities are ill prepared. (Urbanism Next)