Monday’s Headlines

- It was a good day for Sound Transit: The Seattle transit agency won a $100-million federal grant for the Lynnwood light rail extension, and a lawsuit challenging Washington’s car tab fee was dismissed. (Post-Intelligencer) Now, if only the mayor was keen on transit.
- Cincinnati is looking to L.A.’s $120-billion sales-tax levy as an example of how to raise funds to improve roads and transit. SORTA, the regional transit agency, recently took a sales tax hike off the November ballot, fearing it would not pass. (WKRC)
- BNSF railroad doesn’t want to let Minneapolis use its land for the Bottineau light rail line, pushing the project back to 2024 and possibly putting it in jeopardy. (Star Tribune)
- San Diego conservatives are at the center of the push to repeal California’s new gas tax, which funds local and state transit in addition to roads. It has as much to do with turning out Republicans as it does actually repealing the tax. (Times of San Diego)
- In a historic move, Gwinnett County in Georgia has voted to join MARTA, the metro Atlanta transit system. For decades the fast-growing suburb resisted joining, but as the area has become more diverse, attitudes have changed. (Daily Post)
- The Federal Transit Administration has approved the D.C. Metro’s plan for new safety barriers to protect blind riders from stepping into empty space between cars. (WTOP)
- Surfin’ safari: Florida will contribute $9.5 million to a bus rapid transit line connecting St. Petersburg to nearby beaches. (Tampa Bay Times)
- E-scooter companies often drop their products on cities unannounced, and Savannah, Ga. is considering banning them before they even arrive. In addition, the city recently started a free downtown shuttle and is also expanding its docked bike-share program. (Morning News)
- Portland police say they’re too busy to patrol for drunk drivers. As a result, DUI summonses have dropped by more than half between 2011–2016. (Willamette Week)
- Toronto Mayor John Tory was criticized by challenger Jennifer Keesmaat for not doing enough to prevent cyclist and pedestrian deaths. Keesmaat unveiled a safety plan that includes reducing the speed limit on residential streets to about 20 miles per hour. (Daily Hive)