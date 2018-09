Talking Headways Podcast: Building the Dutch Cycling City

This week we’re joined by Chris and Melissa Bruntlett to talk about their new book, Building the Cycling City: The Dutch Blueprint for Urban Vitality. They chat about their trip to the Netherlands and their experiences in a number of different cities and how they relate to the North American context. We also chat about overflowing bike parking, why bikes are often left behind, and how street design is better than signs.

Click here to listen.