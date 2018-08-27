Monday’s Headlines

- Miami-Dade is spending a tax meant for expanding transit on existing services, and one city transit board is trying to redirect $95 million toward its intended purpose of new projects. (Herald)
- Unsurprisingly, DC drivers are ignoring “pop up” bus lanes and using them as regular car lanes instead. (WaPo)
- Cobb County is the lone holdout among Atlanta suburbs in seeking to improve transit. That’s probably because no political leader has stepped up to champion it. (AJC)
- A Seattle city council member doesn’t believe riders would take advantage of the connectivity the Central City streetcar and thinks it would cannibalize bus ridership. (Seattle Times)
- Meanwhile, Sound Transit ridership is up 6 percent in the second quarter of 2018. (Suburban Times)
- A nonprofit in downtown Tampa has thrown its support behind a 1 percent sales tax for transportation on the November ballot. (Florida Politics)
- A new light rail line is a convenient way for University of North Carolina-Charlotte students to get to class, but instead many are still circling for an hour looking for parking. (WSOC)
- St. Louis’ Loop Trolley, delayed four years already, could finally open this fall. (Post-Dispatch)
- City Lab gets existential, asking, “What’s a bike lane?” (as Streetsblog did last week.) Some transit experts think roads need three types of lanes based on speed, not necessarily mode.
- Conservatives keep comparing campaign finance violations to jaywalking, but we’re pretty sure what Michael Cohen did was much worse. (PolitiFact)