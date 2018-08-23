Is It Time to Redefine the Bike Lane?

Photo: Nathan Rupert/Flickr
In a matter of months, electric scooter companies have set up fleets in dozens of American cities. Where do these vehicles belong on our streets?

Not sidewalks: The scooters move too fast to interact comfortably with pedestrians. Motor vehicle lanes will do in a pinch, but just like people on bikes, people on scooters are too vulnerable to share lanes with fast, heavy cars and trucks.

The most logical place for them seems to be bike lanes. That’s how scooter firm Bird sees it — the company wants to help cities build bike lanes so its customers can safely ride in the street without impeding people on sidewalks.

Someone on a scooter accelerates and moves differently than someone on a bike, so sharing space can be a little awkward. But maybe the introduction of these vehicles should cause us to recalibrate how we think about bike lanes, says transit consultant Jarrett Walker in a new post at Human Transit.

On major streets, Walker imagines two types of lanes in between sidewalks and car lanes — a slow lane for motorized wheelchairs, runners, and slower bicyclists; and a somewhat faster lane for electric scooters and fast bicyclists, including e-bikes. And he asks: What should these lanes be called?

The idea here is that a street with a speed limit over 30 km/hr will need to separate these three kinds of traffic, because they differ in both speed and width. At lower speeds you can mix them more.

Where speed and width come apart, however, speed has to be the defining feature. You can’t ride a motorbike at 30 km/hr down a “bike” lane, even though it may be narrow enough.  You have to ride it in the traffic lane, even though that’s a waste of space.

All this came up because I was trying to think of the correct new term for “bike lane” as we proliferate more vehicle types that run more or less at the speed and width of bicycles but are clearly not bicycles, such as electric scooters. The two logical terms seem to be narrow lane or midspeed lane. One way or another the two concepts will need to track with each other.

I wonder if this kind of language can make our sense of the role of these lanes more flexible, and thus less divisive.

There is a lot of room for individual choice here about which lane to use. Cyclists, for example, already choose between midspeed “bike” lanes and full-speed traffic lanes, depending on their preferred balance of speed and safety. Meanwhile, an 8 year old learning to ride a bike should probably be on the sidewalk. Another reason that “cycle lane” may be a misnomer.

In my observations in Cleveland, Bird scooters seem to have generated a whole new constituency supporting bike lanes almost overnight. People who aren’t interested in bicycling may find something more appealing about a scooter. If their energy increases the momentum to carve out street space for bicycling and other modes that are lighter, safer, and less polluting than cars, it could be a huge boon for cities.

Should “bike lane” still be the term to describe this space on the street? Tell us what you think.

  • saimin

    Bike lanes are already too narrow and crowded. If cities want to invite different types of users to use the bike lanes, they have to make the bike lanes bigger and make more of them.

  • sbauman

    Too much emphasis has been placed on pedal assist vs. throttle controlled e-bikes here in NYC.

    Their on-road performance is what’s important. Unfortunately, most vehicle laws use a 20 mph limit above which mechanically powered devices must be registered. I believe a 15 mph limit would be more appropriate for mixing with bicycles in bike lanes.

    Most intersections can be negotiated without need for traffic control devices, if the vehicles are limited to 15 mph. If one bothers to scan the literature from the 1915-1925 period, the need for intersection traffic control devices occurred when city speed limits were raised above 10 mph. Traffic signals were not a safety device. They were required because automobile drivers could not negotiate intersections without causing gridlock, when higher speeds were permitted.

  • Joe R.

    Actually, I think the speed you can safely negotiate intersections without traffic controls is closer to 20 mph. Also, even if it’s only 15 mph, that’s for motor vehicles with much poorer visibility than bikes or scooter. Bikes or scooters can easily negotiate intersections at 20 mph without traffic controls.

    I’m actually leaning in the opposite direction and think the speed limit on these devices should be increased to 45 kph (28 mph), except in cases where the vehicle design itself makes such speeds unsafe. That would mostly be scooters which should probably be limited to 15 mph or so. I favor a higher speed for three reasons. One, the rider is capable of reducing their speed to a safer value at uncontrolled intersections. We don’t limit the speeds of other motor vehicles to the speed which is “safe” under worst-case conditions. We shouldn’t do it with e-bikes or e-scooters, either. Two, most riding is in between intersections. A higher speed makes these vehicles much more useful in that it shortens trip times over any distance. Three, bike lanes either won’t exist on all streets, or may not be suitable for higher speeds if they do exist. Both things mean the riders of these devices may need to go in a motor traffic lane. 28 mph lets you more or less keep up with motor traffic. 15 or 20 mph puts you in a limbo where you might be too fast for the bike lane but too slow for a motor traffic lane. Riding slower in the bike lane in a case like this isn’t a good solution as it increases trip times.

    That said, I generally agree we should reduce automobile speeds to levels where you can get by with uncontrolled intersections. That would make using both regular and e-bikes much more efficient.

  • Joe R.

    Yes, and because e-bikes or e-scooters appeal to a much wider audience than regular bikes, you’ll have much more support for doing exactly that. Right now a lot of the public sees bike lanes as something not useful to them. E-bikes and e-scooters change that equation.

    It’s long past time we talked about “slow” and “fast” bike lanes. They were needed even when most cycling was human powered. They’re needed more than ever now that e-bikes are reaching critical mass.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I tend to agree with Steve.

    Bottom line, Harley Davidson is going to build an electric motorcycle, and larger, heavier scooters that run at faster speeds are common in other parts of the world.

    https://electrek.co/2018/07/30/harley-davidson-is-expanding-its-ev-team/

    If those are going to be in bike lanes, we might was well take our chances with the SUVs.

    Clearly the issue isn’t what things are called.

    The issue is how heavy the vehicle is, and how fast it moves. That determines the damage it might do, how it should be regulated, and where it should be operated.

  • David Sachs

    It’s the same thing in Denver. Amazing how fast people have adopted and normalized the scooters. The local news likes to make them out to be a culture of people, but it’s obvious that everyone uses them: Business people, construction workers, tourists, high school kids. People are commuting with them. Streets and policies need to catch up.

  • Joe R.

    My point though is we don’t limit motor vehicles to the slowest speed they might need to go in worst case circumstances. Rather, we impose speed limits when top speed isn’t appropriate. We can do the same with e-bikes and e-scooters. If a particular piece of bicycle infrastructure is only designed for 20 mph, then you impose a speed limit of 20 mph for anyone using it. If someone happens to have an e-bike which can go faster, they have the option of riding at 20 mph in the bike lane, or going faster in a traffic lane. Yes, size and weight determines how a vehicle should be regulated. 28 mph is well within the speed range of regular cyclists, particularly if they have a downgrade or a tailwind. Weight is obviously a larger factor. I don’t want an electric vehicle that weighs 300 pounds without the rider being treated as a regular bicycle. But anything up to perhaps 75 pounds, with a top speed of 28 mph or less, should be classified as a bicycle. The idea here is to get people to trade their cars for one of these. The more you cripple the vehicle, or add licensing hoops to jump through, the less likely that will happen.

  • Baloo Uriza

    Tulsa got it right. Not a bicycle? Bicycle lane is not yours, cannot use.

  • Devin Quince

    While I agree, good luck with that since cities are still catching up with bike facilitates.

  • CarlessInOKC

    I’ve already started calling them bike and scooter lanes, because it disrupts this false dichotomy of cars vs bikes. Player 3 has entered the game, and has the potential to de-stigmatize cycling in the eyes of non-cycling drivers.

  • deadindenver

    Like the Dutch, I think many vehicle types could share “space” but only if speed is limited to a max of 20 MPH. The problem with some of these new electrically assisted bicycles seemly go up to 30 MPH and that’s a serious safety issue on a dedicated bike lane. Step one, to be eligible for a bike lane the electric bicycle/scooter should be governed, so no assist is provided once the vehicle hits 18 MPH.

  • Elizabeth F

    Walker is over-thinking this. If a bike path/lane is narrow, full of obstructions or simply congested, then people will have to go slowly. If it is wide and not too congested, then different people can go at different speeds. If it is narrow but relatively empty, then high-speed users can go at high speeds; except where they need to slow down when encountering other users. This is how bike lanes and shared-use paths already work. It’s also how roads work. There is no need to make a new kind of “bike lane” for every different human-scale vehicle. Anyway, bikes going 30km/h *already* use bike lines.

    If the constituency for bike lanes grows significantly, then that can only be good. Not only will we get more of them… but there will eventually be political pressure to convert car lanes in key corridors in order to WIDEN existing bike lanes, due to the crush of scooter traffic in them.

    I really don’t care what you call the lane. “Bike lane” is fine with me. Is that so different from discussions of “tapes” that Omarosa might have, when we all know that they are probably recorded on flash memory, not actual video tapes?

  • Joe R.

    Do the Dutch govern cars to 20 mph in shared spaces? No, they depend on the vehicle operator to control speeds. We can do the same with e-bikes. The problem with governing speeds is that adds to trip times if most of your ride is in places where you can safely go above the governed speed. Just use speed limits in shared places, and enforce them. Crippling these vehicles also makes it less likely someone will use them instead of driving. That’s certainly not what we want. I’ll gladly pick an e-bike going 30 mph over a car doing even 20 mph.

  • Elizabeth F

    30mph (actually 45km/h, which is 28mph) exist, but they are (a) not legal in NYC or NYS, and likely won’t be any time soon, and (b) generally not allowed in bike lanes in places around the globe where they are legal.

  • Joe R.

    Actually in the Netherlands it’s undecided whether or not the faster e-bikes will be permitted to use bicycle paths:

    https://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/article/netherlands-new-rules-pending-for-e-bikers/

    California allows 28 mph e-bikes in bike lanes:

    https://www.electricbike.com/california-ebike-laws/

    In the end it’s all about using common sense. Slow down when it’s appropriate and pass slower riders with as much distance as possible. Just because an e-bike can go 28 mph doesn’t mean you should be running it at that speed all the time.

