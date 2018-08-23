Today’s Headlines

  • FTA Finally Releases Funds for Albuquerque Bus Rapid Transit (KOB, KRQE)
  • Crime Is Rare on St. Louis MetroLink (Belleville News-Democrat)
  • D.C. Will Fix Intersection Where Truck Driver Killed Man on Bike (DCist)
  • Seattle Sets Speed Limit for E-Bikes (KING)
  • Chapel Hill Gets Its First Bike Box (WCHL)
  • Bicycling: Cyclists Shouldn’t Have to Share Bike Lanes
  • Cars Are the Real Threat While Others Modes Fight for Scraps (Connect Savannah)
  • Lyft Surpasses 5,000 Rides on Las Vegas Self-Driving Taxis (The Verge)
  • This New Zealander Biked to the Hospital to Give Birth (CityLab)