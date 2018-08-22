Today’s Headlines

  • Stop the Presses: Trump’s Infrastructure Bill Is Still MIA (Politico)
  • Lawsuit: Miami-Dade Squandered Tax Meant for Transit Expansion (Herald)
  • Drivers in the High-Pressure Gig Economy Are More Likely to Crash (Guardian)
  • Uber and Lyft Apply to Operate Bike-Share Service in Seattle (Seattle Times)
  • Bike-Share Startup Spin Says It’s Replacing D.C. Bikes With Scooters (WaPo)
  • Kroger Tries Autonomous Grocery Delivery in Arizona (Roadshow)
  • Baltimore’s Bike-Share Failure Is a Black Eye for City (Brew)
  • Bike-Share Coming to Wilmington (Port City Daily) and Spokane (KREM)
  • Charlotte LYNX Lines Close This Weekend for Repairs (WBTV)
  • Arizona Students Are Getting Really Desperate for Parking (Daily Star)