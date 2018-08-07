Today’s Headlines

  • LeBron James Talks About His Love of Bikes (Wall Street Journal)
  • Today’s Parking Garages Can Be the Housing of Tomorrow (Arch Daily)
  • Uber and Lyft Want California Dems to Remove Drivers’ Protections (Bloomberg)
  • Atlanta Buys Land for BeltLine Expansion (AJC)
  • DC Cyclists Want Crackdown on Parking in Bike Lanes (WUSA)
  • Baton Rouge Introduces Carpooling App (Advocate)
  • Eugene and Oregon Police Will Ticket More Speeding Drivers (KVAL)
  • Post & Courier: Testing Charleston Bus Rapid Transit Would Reduce Risk of Failure
  • Sound Transit Demos Buildings to Clear Way for Light Rail (Herald Net)