Today’s Headlines

  • Cities’ Land Too Valuable to Waste on Parking (Bloomberg)
  • D.C. Red Line Shutdown Is Bus Lanes’ Time to Shine (Mobility Lab)
  • The Oregonian Lists Portland’s 10 Most Dangerous Intersections
  • Blind, Disabled Seattle Residents Worry About Dockless Bike-Share (KING)
  • Michigan’s Worst City for Cycling Ponders Improvements (Grand Rapids Mag)
  • New Orleans Leaning on Park-and-Rides to Draw More Commuters (Advocate)
  • Boston Mayor Threatens to Confiscate Illegal Scooter Rentals (Herald)
  • Post and Courier Approves of Charleston Transpo Plan’s Focus on Complete Streets
  • Indiana Town Requires Drivers to Steer Clear of Cyclists (WISH)