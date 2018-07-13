Today’s Headlines

  • Amtrak Testifies at NTSB Hearings About Its Response to Fatal Train Crashes (WaPo)
  • Sightline: Taxing E-Scooters Is Fine If It Funds Bike Infrastructure
  • Uber Slows Down Self-Driving Tests, Lays Off 100 People (CNET)
  • Recode Predicts Uber Will Win the Coming Scooter War
  • Oh, Good, Now Walking Paths Are Being Disrupted (Foreground)
  • Seattle’s East Link Tunnel Completed Five Months Early (425 Business)
  • Budget Cuts Could Strand 140 Mostly Sick People in Macon (NBC 41)
  • Bike-Shares Launching in Annapolis (Capital Gazette) and Detroit Suburb (Metro Times)
  • Danes Bike So Much Because It’s Easy and Convenient (Mobility Lab)