Today’s Headlines

  • States Spend Billions on Freeways That Make Traffic Worse (Mobility Lab)
  • Average Atlanta Commuter Spends Two Hours a Day in the Car (Curbed)
  • Freeway Widening Would Interfere With Little Rock Streetcar (Democrat-Gazette)
  • Tampa Driver Charged With Intentionally Mowing Down Family on Bikes (TB Times)
  • Boston’s Green Line Extension Construction Finally Gets Underway (Fox 25)
  • Milwaukee Finishes Construction on First Leg of Streetcar Route (Journal Sentinel)
  • Portland Seeks Input on Southwest Corridor Light Rail Line (KATU)
  • E-Bike Company With Docking Stations Wants to Move Into Seattle (KIRO)
  • Albuquerque May Have Made Errors on BRT Reimbursement Paperwork (KOAT)
  • New Orleans Streetcar Driver Shows Off Dance Moves (The Advocate)