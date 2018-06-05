Today’s Headlines

- Transit Really Does Make Neighborhoods More Affordable (CityLab)
- St. Louis Puts Off Study of Potential MetroLink Expansions (Post-Dispatch)
- In DC, Dockless Bike-Share More Likely Than CaBi to Be Used By Women and People of Color (WaPo)
- Bikelash Hits Norfolk as Neighbors Divide Over New Bike Lane (WAVY)
- Charleston Bridge Closure a Chance for Smarter Transpo Planning (Post and Courier)
- Tampa Utility Moves Poles Out of Sidewalks and Bike Lanes (Tampa Bay Times)
- Bus Ridership Up 25 Percent in Bismark, SD (KFGO)
- Work on Indianapolis BRT Started Monday (WRTV)
- The Economist Praises France’s Decision to Lower Speed Limits and Save Lives