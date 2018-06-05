Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Really Does Make Neighborhoods More Affordable (CityLab)
  • St. Louis Puts Off Study of Potential MetroLink Expansions (Post-Dispatch)
  • In DC, Dockless Bike-Share More Likely Than CaBi to Be Used By Women and People of Color (WaPo)
  • Bikelash Hits Norfolk as Neighbors Divide Over New Bike Lane (WAVY)
  • Charleston Bridge Closure a Chance for Smarter Transpo Planning (Post and Courier)
  • Tampa Utility Moves Poles Out of Sidewalks and Bike Lanes (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Bus Ridership Up 25 Percent in Bismark, SD (KFGO)
  • Work on Indianapolis BRT Started Monday (WRTV)
  • The Economist Praises France’s Decision to Lower Speed Limits and Save Lives
  • Ian Luria

    Bismark is the capital of North Dakota, not South Dakota.

  • AMH

    Also, it’s spelled Bismarck.