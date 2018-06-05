Boston Fixed Its Most Frustrating Street for Bus Riders, But Just for a Month

Then the city let cars take over again.

A parking lane on Washington Street was converted into a bus and bike lane for the last month. It got rave reviews but the city turned it back over to car parking on Monday. Photo: LivableStreets Alliance
For the last month, one of Boston’s most important and most frustrating bus corridors got a big upgrade.

Each weekday, half a dozen bus routes carrying 19,000 riders travel the 1.2-mile stretch of Washington Street to the Forest Hill Orange Line Station. Most people on the street at rush hour are in a bus. But the commute can be terribly slow and unpredictable, because the buses don’t have priority.

Council Member Michelle Wu, who commutes daily by bus along the route with her kids, says sometimes it takes half an hour just to go a mile.

That changed during a one-month pilot, when the city converted a parking lane on Washington Street into a bus lane during the morning rush hour. Cyclists were also allowed to use the lane.

Once the city cordoned off the lane for buses using orange cones, the improvement was noticeable immediately. Wu said the makeshift bus lane shaved the trip on Washington Street down to 10 minutes or less.

“Everybody’s been thrilled at what a difference it’s made,” Wu told Streetsblog, “whether it’s on the bus or driving along side or on a bike.”

Michele Wu
Council Member Michelle Wu

But instead of keeping the temporary bus improvement in place while evaluating its impact, the city let Washington Street go “back to gridlock” Monday, reports the Boston community news site Universal Hub.

Wu was disppointed. “My initial hope was that the pilot would roll right into a permanent [bus lane],” she said. “I have not heard a single complaint from residents about how this worked until today when the pilot ended.”

It’s up to Mayor Marty Walsh to make the bus lane permanent. Walsh, for his part, has made speeding up bus service a priority in his upcoming budget cycle.

The cost of designating a permanent bus lane would be relatively small. But by letting the pilot expire, said Andrew McFarland of the local advocacy organization LivableStreets Alliance, “the city [is] actually electing to make more congestion for their residents.”

  • newtonmarunner

    As a Boston local, I think the bigger fix is getting rid of the Needham Commuter Rail Branch in Exchange for sending the Orange Line to West Roxbury. This gets rid of the 35/36/37/38’s bus ride through Washington St. Regional Rail will get rid of Hyde Park’s bus ride (32) to Forest Hills. Still, 34 needs the dedicated lanes on Washington St.

  • Michael

    I don’t know. I’d say the 66 is the worst bus in the system. I’d walk the 4 miles from Harvard to Dudley faster than the bus. As far as I can tell, there’s no section of that bus route that can’t be out performed by a brisk walk.

