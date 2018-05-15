Today’s Headlines

  • Gas Is the Most Expensive It’s Been Since 2015 (CBS News)
  • The Future of Transportation Is More Mundane Than Jet Packs (The Verge)
  • Bike-Share System Hacked for the First Time (Cycling Industry News)
  • Bus Drivers Say City Should Take Over DC Circulator (Washington Post)
  • Finishing Charleston Freeway Will Only Make Traffic Worse (Post and Courier)
  • Faster and More Frequent Service Will Boost Charlotte’s Bus Ridership (Observer)
  • Olympia, WA Plans to Expand Transit Center (Olympian)
  • Portland Transportation Director Resigns (Oregonian)
  • Minnesota Should Change How Transpo Council Members Are Picked (Star Trib)
  • The Cape Cod Times Profiles Local Bike Commuters for National Bike Month