Today’s Headlines

  • Humane Streets — Not Self-Driving Cars — Will Save Lives (Wired)
  • Lots of Obstacles Still Face Uber’s Flying Cars (Yahoo News)
  • Seattle Has America’s Most Popular Bus System (City Lab)
  • Nashville Turns to Cheap Bike and Sidewalk Fixes (WSMV)
  • Amazon Headquarters Could Bring More Gridlock to DC (WaPo)
  • Detroit’s QLINE Streetcar Celebrates First Anniversary (WXYZ, Free Press)
  • Lack of Transit and Walkability Hampers Lexington, KY,’s Distillery District (Herald-Leader)
  • Portland Considers Settling Sidewalk Lawsuit for $113 Million (Oregonian)
  • Here Are San Antonio’s Deadliest Roads for Walking (News4SA)
  • Stephen Malkmus Wrote a Song About Bike Lanes (Bicycle Times)