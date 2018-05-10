Today’s Headlines

- States Are Filling the Infrastructure Void Left By the Feds (Bloomberg)
- From Coast to Coast, Motorist Entitlement Dies Hard (City Lab)
- Report Suggests Ride-Hailing Supplements Rather Than Replaces Transit (Curbed)
- Alexandria Scales Back New DC Metro Station to Save Money (Post)
- Broward Vote Is the End of the Line for Fort Lauderdale Streetcar (Sun Sentinel)
- Dallas Considers Charging Bike-Shares to Clean Up “Bike Clutter” (WFAA)
- Plan for Cambridge, MA Square Doesn’t Include Bike Lane People Wanted (Day)
- Madison, WI Mayor Vetoes Plan for Bike Lane Buffers (State Journal)
- Louisiana Senate Curbs Regulations on Ride-Hailing Apps (Times-Picayune)
- St. Louis Transit Advocate: Funding Cuts Hurt the Poor (Post-Dispatch)
- Stop (Morning News)