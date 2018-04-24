How to Not Be a Bully Behind the Wheel

We’ve all been there. You’re crossing the street, thinking you have a clear path, when the driver waiting at the light starts lurching into the crosswalk, itching for the green signal. Before you know it, you and everyone else crossing has to squeeze around this bully.

Inspired by a recent Jonathan McLeod post (headline: “Stop fucking driving your car at people”), I set out to catalogue a few of the most obnoxious behaviors people routinely engage in behind the wheel of a car.

Intersection bullying — when motorists occupy a chunk of crosswalk real estate that belongs to pedestrians with the right of way — is just one example of the many nasty, antisocial, and downright dangerous things drivers do when they’re interacting with people outside their car.

There’s a ton of bad driving behavior that should be socially unacceptable, but for some reason, granted the anonymity of a car, people engage in it anyway. This routine aggression needs to be called out for what it is — bullying. To start things off, I’ve compiled this short list of things that people should never do behind the wheel.

1. Don’t hog the crosswalk when pedestrians have the right of way

Letting pedestrians make full use of the crosswalk when they have the right of way is non-negotiable. There is no benefit to the driver from hogging a crosswalk — there’s only harm to the people crossing on foot. So if you’re driving, don’t start across an intersection unless you’re sure you’ll clear all the crosswalks before the light turns red. And you come to a red light, don’t inch into a crosswalk until the light turns green and there are no people in front of you. If you do, you are a bully.

2. Slow down and yield when someone crosses the street in front of you

pedestrian
Photo: Arrive Alive

See someone crossing the road ahead? Slow down and be prepared to stop. If braking at the sight of human beings in the path of your car feels like an unbearable imposition, you might be a garbage person.

3. Don’t buzz people a few feet away on the sidewalk at high speed

Photo: Transportation for America
Photo: Transportation for America

Having a two-ton vehicle speed past you at 30+ miles per hour can be quite frightening. The good news is that it doesn’t take much to be considerate to others. All you have to do is use your judgment and slow down for two seconds.

4. Don’t honk at the cyclist in front of you

Photo: Richard Masoner/Flickr
Photo: Richard Masoner/Flickr

Cars in motion are always loud. That person on a bike in front of you can already hear your car. Honking at them won’t clarify anything that you’re trying to communicate. It will only signal aggression and startle them. Just. Don’t.

That concludes this quick lesson in courteous driving. But the list could go on a lot longer.

Do you encounter routine motorist bullying that makes your blood boil? Tell us all about it in the comments.

    Driving at lethal speeds on a bike route.
    Refusing to cross the center line when passing a bike.

  • Joe R.

    One thing to add to #4. Studies have shown that cyclists invariably move to the left when they’re being honked at. That not only makes honking when passing cyclists inconsiderate but it also makes it dangerous. I actually had to train myself not to go left when I was honked at. It can be done, but it’s easier to get drivers out of the habit of honking when passing cyclists.

  • Jesse

    Puddle etiquette: Be aware of puddles in the road and don’t splash pedestrians.

    Rushing up to the red: This is something I notice a lot in New York but not every driver does it. If the light in front of you is red and people are crossing mid-block, just let them do it. It may be your “right” to get up to the back of the red light queue but closing the space between you and the car ahead isn’t going to make as much of a difference to you as it does to the person on foot. (I realize that this might be controversial considering that stopping to let people cross reduces the usable road space between light cycles which could cause a backup in the intersection but… too bad… If the drivers behind you are following the other rules they won’t enter the intersection when there isn’t room to cross.)

    Don’t honk at slow speeds: it’s a stronger version of the rule about honking at cyclists but really if you’re going less than say 30 mph and something startles you then you really should be going for the brake instead of the horn. Also if you’re stopped in a line at a green light, there’s almost always a reason why the cars aren’t moving and laying on your horn is not going to fix that. I can make an exception for a light “toot” when the driver immediately in front of you is oblivious to the fact that traffic has resumed moving.

  • Mike

    Weird. I reflexively raise my arm and flip the bird over my shoulder if somebody behind me honks.

  • jwcbkdc

    If you’re planning to turn right on red (or at a stop sign), don’t plow all the way into the crosswalk while focusing your gaze solely at cars approaching from the left. Pretend that cops actually enforce the legal requirement to stop first.

  • thielges

    Close passing or buzzing a bicyclist. Exaggerated swerves to the right just after passing a bike. Combine those two while blaring the horn and you have the “can’t be bothered to share the road” bully trifecta.
    I’d like to say “there ought to be a law”, but in my state each of these three are illegal. Doesn’t stop the bullying though.

  • Joe R.

    I do that as well, although it’s definitely a learned response which sort of became a reflex. 🙂 Same thing when I shout a bunch of expletives at the driver.

  • Michael

    5. Learn how to use your high beams correctly.

  • Citation please…

  • How about restricting those both down to the legal requirements.

  • Stuart

    Three of the four things in the main article are illegal in many (most?) states as well; I was surprised that wasn’t mentioned.

  • Stuart

    Conversely, a pedestrian can only complain about drivers being POS’s if […]

    Most of the things pedestrians complain about drivers doing are illegal. Only one of the things you listed for pedestrians is illegal in the overwhelming majority of the US.

    Saying that pedestrians aren’t allowed to complain about drivers doing illegal things that regularly injure, maim, and/or kill pedestrians unless they follow an arbitrary list of rules that some drivers invent to blame victims is absurd.

    We’ve got a giant problem with car-bullying culture in this country.

    Yes, and the mindset that the people driving cars get to make up their own rules, unrelated to actual laws, to excuse their behavior (“My failing to yield to them doesn’t count because their coat was darker than I think should be allowed!”) is part of the problem.

