Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Agencies Blast “Debilitating” Trump Budget Cuts (Curbed)
  • Who’s Liable When an Autonomous Car Kills Someone? (Atlantic)
  • Lawsuit Showed Uber’s Ambivalence About Self-Driving Car Safety (The Verge)
  • Traffic Dangers Disproportionately Affect People of Color in Milwaukee (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Seattle Considers More Transit-Only Lanes to Keep Streetcars Moving (My Northwest)
  • “It’s Nothing, But We’ll Take It”: MI Gov Snyder OK’s $175M for Road Repairs (Detroit News)
  • Twin Cities Upgrade Busy Bus Routes to BRT (MinnPost)
  • Long-Awaited Sidewalk Near Downtown Nashville Is Coming (Tennessean)
  • With Doubts About MARTA Expansion, Gwinnett Turns to BRT (Daily Post)
  • Dumb Houston Drivers Keep Getting Into Wrecks With Trains (Press)
  • Sean

    “Transit Agencies Blast “Debilitating” Trump Budget Cuts”

    Progressives demand that federal taxes be high, and that the executive branch have ever increasing power to choose winners and losers. Then, when their guy isn’t in charge they rage and gnash their teeth at the system they’ve shrieked for for a century.

    Here’s a hint: If you can’t stand the thought of regulatory bodies and federal funding decisions being in the hands of the ‘wrong’ person, then you think federal government is too big. Stop growing it.

  • MOREBIKE Nashville

    Should be changed to “Downtown Franklin” not “Downtown Nashville”. Franklin is a small, historic town south of Nashville.

  • TakeFive

    Like all Presidential budgets this one is DOA.

    “It is the duty of the President to propose and it is the privilege of the Congress to dispose.” Franklin D. Roosevelt

  • Courtney

    It’s embarrassing the Twin Cities can get BRT right but Chicago cannot.

  • Courtney

    I bet they said Nashville because most folks are familiar with Nashville.
    Now that you mention Franklin, I bet it’s the small town where the members of Paramore met!