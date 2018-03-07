Today’s Headlines

  • Will Megan Barry’s Resignation Affect Nashville Transit Vote? (WSMV)
  • Lawmakers Screwed Up the Seattle Car Tab Debacle Again (The Stranger)
  • Cincinnati Streetcar Ridership Is Crashing, With No Fix in Sight (Enquirer)
  • Mobility Lab Talks With U of Oregon Planner About Future of Cities
  • Lyft Gets Great PR Contrasting Itself With Scandal-Ridden Uber (CNN)
  • Bike Commuters Push for Bike Parking and Showers in Charlotte Buildings (Bisnow)
  • Arlington Replaces Its Short-Lived Bus Service With Ride-Hailing App (CBS)
  • Blind People Are Tripping Over Dallas’s Dockless Bike-Share Bikes (Observer)
  • Trimet Rolls Out Three New Bus Routes in Portland (KXL)
  • Omaha Will Release Streetcar Feasibility Study Next Week (World-Herald)
  • 190 Miles of Greenville, SC, Streets Lack Sidewalks (Journal)