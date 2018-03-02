Today’s Headlines

  • Indiana Bill Legalizing Light Rail Inches Closer to Passage (WLFI)
  • Traffic Deaths on the Rise in Portland Despite Vision Zero (Tribune)
  • Asheville Officer Brutalized a Black Man Accused of Jaywalking (Citizen-Times)
  • Plans Unveiled for Trail Network and Potential MARTA Stop in Gwinnett (AJC)
  • Alabama DOT Releases Options for Bike/Ped Path on Mobile River Bridge (Fox 10)
  • Maryland Bill Puts Cameras on Buses to Catch Drivers Blocking Bus Lanes (WBAL)
  • CATS Will Change Charlotte Bus Routes After Blue Line Extension Opens (WFAE)
  • Surprise, Surprise — Rand Paul Hates the D.C. Streetcar (Washingtonian)
  • Kentucky Gas-Tax Hike Would Raise $300 Million for Road Repairs (WFPL)
  • Bike-Share Coming to Lynn, MA (Item), Texas A&M (Eagle), and Flagstaff (Daily Sun)