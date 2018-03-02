Today’s Headlines

- Indiana Bill Legalizing Light Rail Inches Closer to Passage (WLFI)
- Traffic Deaths on the Rise in Portland Despite Vision Zero (Tribune)
- Asheville Officer Brutalized a Black Man Accused of Jaywalking (Citizen-Times)
- Plans Unveiled for Trail Network and Potential MARTA Stop in Gwinnett (AJC)
- Alabama DOT Releases Options for Bike/Ped Path on Mobile River Bridge (Fox 10)
- Maryland Bill Puts Cameras on Buses to Catch Drivers Blocking Bus Lanes (WBAL)
- CATS Will Change Charlotte Bus Routes After Blue Line Extension Opens (WFAE)
- Surprise, Surprise — Rand Paul Hates the D.C. Streetcar (Washingtonian)
- Kentucky Gas-Tax Hike Would Raise $300 Million for Road Repairs (WFPL)
- Bike-Share Coming to Lynn, MA (Item), Texas A&M (Eagle), and Flagstaff (Daily Sun)