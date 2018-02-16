Talking Headways Podcast: The Smartest Station

This week on Talking Headways I’m joined by George Karayannis, vice president of CityNow, an arm of Panasonic in the “smart cities” business. In thinking about the future of cities, George says its essential to go deeper than shiny technology. By way of example, he walks through what CityNow is setting up at Pena Station Next, a development along Denver RTD’s A Line commuter rail that incorporates concepts such as district energy, smarter streetlights, and intelligent power management in buildings.