Talking Headways Podcast: The Smartest Station

This week on Talking Headways I’m joined by George Karayannis, vice president of CityNow, an arm of Panasonic in the “smart cities” business. In thinking about the future of cities, George says its essential to go deeper than shiny technology. By way of example, he walks through what CityNow is setting up at Pena Station Next, a development along Denver RTD’s A Line commuter rail that incorporates concepts such as district energy, smarter streetlights, and intelligent power management in buildings.

Talking Headways Podcast: This Is Not Mapping Just for Humans

This week I'm joined by Christof Hellmis, a vice president at HERE Technologies in Berlin, Germany. HERE invited me to CES in Las Vegas to check out the next wave of data mapping. I got to sit down with Christof and a couple of other folks to talk about how mapping and location data will play an increasingly important role in the new transportation technologies.

Talking Headways Podcast: Metro Areas — True Laboratories of Democracy

This week I’m joined by Bruce Katz, vice president of the Brookings Institution and founder of its Metropolitan Policy Program. We chat about devolution in Great Britain –the idea of moving power away from national bureaucracies and towards metropolitan governance — and the power of metropolitan areas around the world. There is much that America could learn from […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Remaking California Transportation

This week on Talking Headways I’m joined by a big roster of guests to talk about California’s climate legislation and how it will change transportation policy. Lauren Michelle of Policy in Motion and Kate White, Deputy Secretary for Environmental and Housing at the California State Transportation Agency, give us the lay of the land when it […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Growing Up and Out in Houston

This week and next I’m joined by Christof Spieler, a vice president of Morris Architects who serves on the board of Houston Metro, to talk about Houston. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the podcasts. Christof tells stories about how planning works in Houston, including how Intercontinental Airport was sited during a backroom deal and how people inside the city think […]

Talking Headways Podcast: More Than Just a Box

This week I'm joined by Matthew Heins, author of The Globalization of American Infrastructure: The Shipping Container and Freight Transportation. Matthew talks about how the American highway and rail systems created a global standard for shipping containers, containerization’s effects on labor and relevance to an automated trucking future, and the massive intermodal freight terminals in cities like Chicago.