Today’s Headlines

  • Trump Actually Plans to Cut $40 Billion From Infrastructure Spending (The Nation)
  • Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Leaves Small Cities Behind (Wired)
  • Budget Eliminates Funding for Seattle, Spokane Transit Projects (Olympian)
  • Leaked Plans Show 12-Mile Austin Light Rail System (KUT/Austin Monitor)
  • Georgia Bill Would Create and Fund Regional Atlanta Transit System (AJC, WABE)
  • Next Step Could Be Transit Vote in Suburban Gwinnett (AJC)
  • Cincinnati Streetcar Stations Will Undergo Rolling Closures for Repairs (Fox 19)
  • Transit Fight Tests Relationships in Metro Detroit (News)
  • Former Uber/Lyft Exec Starts Dockless Electric Scooter Company (Tech Crunch)
  • Get Rid of Sidewalks, and Let Pedestrians Reclaim the Streets (Curbed)