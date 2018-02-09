Today’s Headlines

- In Democrats’ Infrastructure Plan, $1 Trillion Is Actually $1 Trillion (Reuters)
- House Republicans Propose Their Own, Smaller D.C. Metro Funding Plan (Post)
- Federal Funding For Durham Light Rail Still Up in the Air (News & Observer)
- Oakland County Exec Opposes Transit Tax Measure for Metro Detroit (Free Press)
- The Wisconsin State Journal Backs a Gas Tax Hike
- Austin Bond Will Only Partially Pay for Streetscape Projects (American-Statesman)
- Fort Worth Council Member Pushes for Referendum on Transit Funding (Star-Telegram)
- MATA Will End Bus Service to West Memphis March 31 (Commercial Appeal)
- Proposed Ride-Hailing Fee for Cleveland Transit Is Illegal (Plain Dealer)
- Montreal’s New Commuter Rail Line Breaks Ground in April (Montreal Gazette)