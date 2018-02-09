Former California Mayor Calls New Bikeway “Urban Rape”

"The rape will not be performed by a male penis, but by thousands of inanimate bicycles guided by individuals who will have absolutely no understanding of that precious tranquility they will be destroying," said former San Luis Obispo mayor Ken Schwartz.

Ken Schwartz was mayor of San Luis Obispo, California, from 1969 to 1979. Photo: Heidi Harmon
Ken Schwartz was mayor of San Luis Obispo, California, from 1969 to 1979. Photo: Heidi Harmon

Oh boy. I’ve seen some completely unhinged reactions to bike lanes through the years, but this statement by Ken Schwartz, the former mayor of San Luis Obispo, California, is headed for the hall of fame.

Schwartz, who was in office from 1969 to 1979 and remains well-liked locally, is very concerned about preserving the tranquility of this town of roughly 45,000 on the central coast, about midway between L.A. and San Francisco. And he sees the Anholm Bikeway Plan, which calls for safer cycling connections on the north side of town, as a serious threat.

In testimony to the City Council that was published in the San Luis Obispo Tribune before a vote on the bikeway, Schwartz used some very colorful language to express his dismay:

Tonight, you (San Luis Obispo City Council) have before you a request for permission to assault that tranquility in order to create a gigantic urban rape. Yes, rape! No other word would be proper. The rape will not be performed by a male penis, but by thousands of inanimate bicycles guided by individuals who will have absolutely no understanding of that precious tranquility they will be destroying in their mindless focus of getting from point “A” to point “B” with the least possible inconvenience to themselves.

This is an opportunity for each of you to demonstrate your humanity as well as your understanding of just how precious neighborhood tranquility is to San Luis Obispo citizens. Reject this proposal!

We’ll never know if Schwartz’s testimony was the decisive factor, but the City Council did vote to delay action on an important part of the plan that calls for replacing 58 car parking spaces with a two-way protected bike lane.

Hat tip: Bob Gunderson

  • Linda Coburn

    Neighborhood tranquility is obviously achieved by letting 58 more cars park in the neighborhood. SMH

  • harry smith

    If Schwarz genuinely considers violent sexual assault on a par with increased cycling numbers he ought not be allowed near women.

  • FrancisOfAscii

    Maybe he was confused and thought they were planning a highway for cars. Then his comments would make a little more sense.

  • So do we have to add the concept of Bicycling Consent to our LCI teaching material? Does a bike lane in San Luis Obispo have a way to express its consent before I…um…enter it on a bicycle? If it changes its mind, how does it express its wishes? Do I have to check with the bike lane for its continued consent at each intersection? Am I supposed to swim salmon to back out of it if it stops consenting? Do California bicycle-consent laws vary from city to city? As an LCI, I have to know how to teach this.

  • You have to admit, this former mayor has a very unique way to advocate for protecting these parking spots without saying so.

  • Paul Simpson

    Eventually, old ideas and uninformed mind set gives way to new ideas and the future. I am sure his town is tranquil, but he should check out how tranquil that space will be with fewer cars and more bikes. I dare say, probably much more tranquil. SMH.

  • Robert Massing

    our precious parking spaces

  • Joe Linton

    Yah – sadly so much of it is about the parking

  • Bloix

    Right, how mindlessly horrible of people to be focused on using roads for traveling from one place to another instead of for storage.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    You’re looking at the downside of increasing life expectancy.

  • What many here know but are missing is one of the automobile’s features. It is a mobile prison. It removes the prisoner from contact with the world around them. Freeing them from their car and allowing them contact with the community around them is what the mayor abhors. It is contact the mayor feels akin to sexual assault.

  • Anthony Cherolis

    We probably shouldn’t underestimate the power of the Schwartz.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

San Diego Chooses Between Two Bicycle Boosters For Mayor

By Tanya Snyder |
The election is less than a week away. Americans have a choice between a) a president who has overseen notable transportation and land use innovations but failed to provide leadership when the national transportation bill could have been reformed, and b) a former governor who enacted a progressive, pro-smart-growth agenda but who has renounced those […]

Can Oklahoma City Become a Great Cycling City?

By Angie Schmitt |
Portland. Minneapolis. Oklahoma City? Ok, so you probably won’t find that last one on any lists of the most bike-friendly cities in the U.S. But with a little bit of effort, the city could change, says Eric Dryer at Bike OKC. In a lot of ways, Oklahoma City has all the right ingredients to be a […]

Bikes, Bikes, and… Bikes!

By Brad Aaron |
It’s all bikes, all the time on the Network today. Chicago Hails Loop Lane: On Sunday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced a new protected bike lane on Dearborn Street. “The new route connects the near north side with the south loop and is designed to appeal to young, tech-savvy commuters who work downtown,” writes A/N […]

The Hunt for the Worst Bike Lane in the Midwest

By Angie Schmitt |
I’m sure everyone has a personal “bike route” nemesis in their city. Mine, for instance, is the bike lane that exists only for the length of an important bridge but also switches lanes without warning in the middle of the bridge. (This also occurs right at the height of the bridge, where’s it’s difficult to […]