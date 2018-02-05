Looking for the Fulfillment That Car Ads Promise? You Won’t Get It From Driving.

Image: Green Lane Project
Image: Green Lane Project

If you tuned into the Super Bowl last night, you witnessed the full force of the automotive industry’s marketing power.

For upwards of $5 million per 30 seconds of air time, car companies told us how their products won’t just carry us around, but will satisfy deep, spiritual needs. They said cars let us commune with nature, give men eternal youth, and make us more generous and public-spirited, as demonstrated by that Ram Trucks ad obscenely dubbed to portions of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “Drum Major Instinct” sermon.

Is there any yearning that can’t be satisfied by dropping $45,000 on a Ford Expedition?

The pitches have to register on an emotional level to hide the fact that, as Dan Savage wrote a few years ago, “Driving is just sitting on your ass.” So they show us breathtaking views of mountain ranges, not the everyday experience of sitting in traffic, listening to other people in cars honk their horns.

Getting around under the power of your own body and spirit can be a different thing entirely. In a recent essay in the New York Times, Elaisha Stokes wrote about how getting around NYC on a bicycle helped her find strength to keep going through a tough divorce.

The piece resonated with Addison Wilhite at the Reno Rambler, who describes the experience of biking through an emotional crisis:

On a bike, alone, you are forced to be in your own head which has served me well whether deliberating over something in my life that is causing emotional angst, or in thinking about what I might do in my classroom on a given day. I’ve often said some of my best teaching ideas have come to me via the inspiration of the wind in my face, and the exertion’s effects on my mind, while commuting to work. Being nimble and spontaneous enough to be open to those inspirations has been a key to my professional success.

There is also a dark side to the forced seclusion of riding a bike alone when dealing with some sort of emotional turmoil. I remember clearly about 16 years ago going through serious emotional pain at the same time that I had signed up and was training for the Death Ride. The amount of hours you have to put in to train for such an event insured many solo rides and many miles. And virtually every time I got on the bike my mind always seemed to go back and fixate on the root cause of my emotional angst. I believe in confronting issues but sometimes the psychological toll of so many hours of obsessing over the problem was not healthy. A group, or social ride, would have been a good release from this obsessive suffering, yet it can be pretty difficult to find someone willing to engage in the sufferfest of 4 or five hours up and down mountains. In hindsight, the obvious solution would have been to not do the Death Ride and thus avoid the pain. But it was a point of pride and physical challenge that perhaps I needed to put myself through to emerge on the other side, hopefully as a better, more empathetic, caring person.

You probably couldn’t make a commercial out of that experience. But how many people can say their SUV made them a more empathetic person?

More recommended reading today: Human Transit says Uber’s latest financial loss is further proof that ride-hailing apps haven’t fundamentally altered the economics of urban transportation. And Slate reports that self-driving cars still aren’t good at detecting cyclists.

  • Yeah. “True Car Ads” would be an amazing project. OR even a contest!!!

  • Jeff

    Seriously though this would make an amazing Streetfilm.

  • Well if someone wants to make some short scripts and organize it….LOL!

  • Jesse

    https://youtu.be/RWPebA5dVIM

    Anyone notice this ad where the pedestrian is treated as an obstacle the driver is entitled to “overcome” and his mortal terror is played for laughs? It’s an unintentionally cogent indictment of city streets designed for cars and a culture of motorist hostility. With a different audio track it would be satire. As it stands now it’s just offensive.

  • Jeff

    I think about this more than I’d like to admit when I’m spacing out doing laps in Central Park.

    One recurring idea I come back to is the SUV with Automatic Honk-Swerve-Plow: Similar to these new automated parallel parking systems, with the touch of a single button the vehicle will automatically honk the horn, violently swerve around another vehicle waiting to make a turn, and plow through the intersection. In the commercial, a mother will be shown looking back and smiling reassuringly at her child buckled up in a car seat as she engages Auto-HSP.

    You know, a vehicle designed for the needs of real-world motorists!

  • AMH

    Wow. Hostile and offensive is right.

  • Walking NPR

    I fear that would give automakers an idea for their next great feature… 🙂

  • Walking NPR

    I’ve so long wanted to do this. I’m fascinated by the history of how automakers, et al, created this idea that sitting on your rear in a piece of equipment that requires a huge investment (and often debt), continued payments for gas, maintenance, and insurance for its lifespan, and huge government subsidies somehow equals freedom, independence, adulthood, masculinity. It’s got to be a feat of marketing (and shady dealings) at least on par with what tobacco did and it’s so ingrained in our society today. It would be a fun bit of countermarketing to create ads that show the reality of cars….or auto-style ads promoting biking and transit!

  • 1980Gardener

    I get what this article is saying – like most commercials last night, the product and the feelings it supposedly generates were highly exaggerated (e.g. the MassMutual commercial, Coke, etc.)

    However, driving can be fun, comfortable, and enjoyable, and those realities should be ignored. Driving won’t make you emphathetic, but it can improve your quality of life.

  • Vooch

    A great deal of Driver anger and hatred of other modes derives from the dissonance between the advertising promise of driving bliss and harsh reality of driving drudgery

  • Joe R.

    My “True Car Ad” would have the motorist sitting in traffic while being passed by bicycles. I would show money flying out of the driver’s pocket for normal car expenses. The commercial would end with pictures of an ER with collision victims and a cancer ward full of victims of air pollution.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Getting Hosed on a Hybrid

By Tanya Snyder |
Hybrid drivers: Nice try, but your wheels aren’t really saving the planet. Consumer Reports announced Thursday that the mileage ratings on Ford’s hybrid models were inflated. Instead of getting “47 city/47 highway/47 combined mpg” as advertised, the Fusion sedan gets 35/41/39 and the new C-Max wagon gets 35/38/37. That’s a pretty big difference — far bigger than […]

Car Companies Vie for Supremacy in Distracted Driving Arms Race

By Angie Schmitt |
The GPS system with the tiny keyboard. The mounted DVD player for the kiddies. Satellite radio with 1,000 channels. Now there’s even in-dash, voice-activated Facebook. Welcome to the modern car, where a host of distracting gadgets comes standard. These digital additions are becoming as ubiquitous as cupholders, writes Paul Atchley at Car Talk: In the […]

The Big Leap from Car-Lite to Car-Free

By Angie Schmitt |
While owning a car is a massive financial burden, economic incentives can still get in the way of the transition from car ownership to living car-free, even if you already don’t drive much. As Shane Phillips at Network blog Better Institutions explains today, it’s a classic problem of “sunk costs”: When someone is interested in […]

Mr. Money Mustache on Retiring at 30 By Riding a Bike

By Tanya Snyder |
His claim to fame is that he retired at age 30. He swears that you can achieve greater financial freedom too, if you follow his example by eliminating unnecessary expenses and investing wisely. He calls himself Mr. Money Mustache. And he says nothing is more essential to his philosophy and wealth-building strategy than riding a bike. Mr. […]