Today’s Headlines

  • Trump Infrastructure Plan Leans Heavily on Cities and States (Governing)
  • Koch-Backed Group Will Try to Defeat Nashville Transit Referendum (Tennessean)
  • Gimenez Blames Absentee Workers — Not Funding Cuts — for Dirty Miami Trains (Herald)
  • Metro Detroit Leaders Want to Improve Transit But Don’t Know How (MLive)
  • Downtown Atlanta Development Could Kill Plans for Future Rail (ThreadATL)
  • State Will Fund Downtown Dallas Streetcar Extension (Dallas News)
  • Nonprofit Will Bring Bikes to Underserved San Antonio Neighborhood (Texas Public Radio)
  • St. Louis Group Lobbies City to Fill Bike/Ped Coordinator Position (NextSTL)
  • Asheville Council Criticizes Car-Centric Plan to Widen Main Road (Citizen-Times)
  • MassBike: Police Should Have Charged Driver in Cyclist’s 2015 Death (Boston Globe)
  • CNBC Compiles the Dirt on Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick
  • HamTech87

    That Atlanta development shows breathtaking stupidity. State governments should protect these rights-of-way by calculating what it would cost to re-establish them later.

  • Glenn Scott

    Was that Asheville plan covered previously in Streetsblog? Is my memory failing or was that another locale?

  • Chicagoan

    A great place for Detroit to start seems to be the extension of their streetcar to the Amtrak station so there’s some connectivity to build on, then discuss BRT/streetcar services on Grand River & Gratiot.

  • Chicagoan

    Rapid transit in Nashville is doomed.