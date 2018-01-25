Today’s Headlines

- Trump Infrastructure Plan Leans Heavily on Cities and States (Governing)
- Koch-Backed Group Will Try to Defeat Nashville Transit Referendum (Tennessean)
- Gimenez Blames Absentee Workers — Not Funding Cuts — for Dirty Miami Trains (Herald)
- Metro Detroit Leaders Want to Improve Transit But Don’t Know How (MLive)
- Downtown Atlanta Development Could Kill Plans for Future Rail (ThreadATL)
- State Will Fund Downtown Dallas Streetcar Extension (Dallas News)
- Nonprofit Will Bring Bikes to Underserved San Antonio Neighborhood (Texas Public Radio)
- St. Louis Group Lobbies City to Fill Bike/Ped Coordinator Position (NextSTL)
- Asheville Council Criticizes Car-Centric Plan to Widen Main Road (Citizen-Times)
- MassBike: Police Should Have Charged Driver in Cyclist’s 2015 Death (Boston Globe)
- CNBC Compiles the Dirt on Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick