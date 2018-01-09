Today’s Headlines

  • Does Trump Support Public-Private Partnerships or Not? (WaPo)
  • Major Transit Projects in Boston, Miami, St. Louis, and Elsewhere Open in 2018 (Transport Politic)
  • Tampa Bay Times: Legislature Shouldn’t Attach Strings to Transit Funding
  • MARTA’s All-New Train Cars Will Have Wi-Fi (WABE)
  • Bike Group Calls for Complete Streets in New Orleans (The Lens)
  • Post and Courier Wants New Leadership on Charleston Transit Board
  • Fresno Council Member Proposes Spending Rail Money on Roads (ABC 30)
  • FTA Still Won’t Release Funding for Honolulu Rail System (City Beat)
  • Phoenix Residents Favor Trees Over Sidewalks (Mail Tribune)
  • Bike/Ped Path Is Last Part of Eugene Interchange Left to Finish (Register-Guard)
  • HamTech87

    Seems like the Phoenix residents are choosing parking over trees, too.