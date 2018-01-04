St. Louis Calms Traffic With Heavy Concrete Globes

Photo: nextSTL
Photo: nextSTL

Wide streets encourage speeding and make it uncomfortable to walk and bike. One solution is to expand sidewalks at intersections, making it easier to cross the street and slowing down turning motorists. Rebuilding curbs and drainage can be expensive and time-consuming, however.

For the last 10 years, St. Louis has been using an inexpensive substitute for full sidewalk expansions: giant concrete globes, nicknamed “Slay balls” after former Mayor Francis Slay. The city recently installed a new round of Slay balls in Tower Grove East, and motorists are complaining about them, reports nextSTL‘s Michael Allen. But they respond to a real need for traffic calming and were requested by nearby residents, he explains:

In the 6th ward, where the bollards are now in place, Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia uses participatory budgeting as a form of popular input to determine how to spend money that City Hall still allows to be directed on the granular level of the ward. Ingrassia started a process in 2015 where a majority of residents who participated elected to place Slay balls up and down the street. Less ugly options, such as building out new curbs, exceeded available funds.

This particular configuration, where the bollards are placed in the roadbed to make car turns tighter and shorten crossing distances, is relatively new for St. Louis. Some people may not like the way they look, but the globes are a cost-effective solution to dangerously designed streets.

  • I think they look kind of nice. I’m sad I didn’t notice any of them when I was in St. Louis earlier this year.

  • Jeff
  • TakeFive

    Hilarious, Sad or just plain Idiotic?

    “Less than 24 hours after it was erected – squat in the middle of West End Avenue – two of the reflective posts were destroyed. After just a few days, all of them (each about a foot tall) have been knocked off by cars leaving six just little black plastic base mounts that drivers can’t see – especially at night.

    It is an idiotic hazard that cars are constantly running over. At about 4:00 am a taxi drove over them and had a small accident.”

  • 1980Gardener

    I like it, but maybe a planter with flowers would be better?

  • gneiss

    It’s important to point out that Vision Zero does not mean an end to collisions and crashes by motorists. Nor does it mean that drivers will not be inconvenienced by these treatments. Putting street furniture like this into roadways will initially cause more motorists to damage their cars as some of them fail to get use to the new configurations. Planners and traffic engineers need to hold firm in face of these criticisms, however, because the longer term benefits (slowing drivers, reducing crossing distances for people walking and biking) far outweigh any minimal costs in vehicle damages in the reduction of serious injuries and deaths that comes from these measures.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Designing City Streets to Suit 47 MPH Drivers Is a Recipe for Failure

By Angie Schmitt |
Gravois Avenue is an important commercial street in St. Louis that also happens to be designated a state highway. It’s currently slated for a redesign, providing a huge opportunity to make the street work better for walking and biking. But unfortunately the highway-like mentality of state transportation planners persists. Alex Ihnen at NextSTL reports that Missouri DOT is using highway design […]

Why Ferguson Protests Spilled Onto Highways

By Angie Schmitt |
Protests following a Missouri grand jury’s failure to indict Officer Darren Wilson for shooting and killing Michael Brown spilled out onto highways in several American cities on Monday evening and Tuesday. Protesters occupied freeways in Los Angeles, Seattle, Oakland, Milwaukee, Atlanta, St. Louis, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago. (One reported incident of road rage at […]

Get Real — Colorful Crosswalks Aren’t Endangering Pedestrians

By Angie Schmitt |
In the summer of 2014, residents of Tower Grove in St. Louis painted crosswalks with patterns like a fleur-de-lis to add some neighborhood character. Now city officials say the crosswalks should fade away, citing safety concerns. The order comes from new bike and pedestrian coordinator Jamie Wilson, who cites a 2011 recommendation from the Federal Highway Administration. Wilson told The Post Dispatch he […]

Highway Revolts Break Out Across the Midwest

By Angie Schmitt |
The evolution of state and regional transportation agencies is painfully slow in places like Missouri and Ohio, where officials are plowing ahead with pricey highway projects conceived of decades ago. But plenty of Midwesterners have different ideas for the future of their communities, and they aren’t shy about speaking up. One after another, residents of […]