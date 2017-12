Talking Headways Podcast: Vive La Transportation Révolution

This week we return to the NACTO Designing Cities conference to hear from Paris Deputy Mayor of Transportation and Public Space Christophe Najdovski.

Najdovski discusses the stunning array of improvements to transit and streets currently underway in Paris: expanding the subway and tram networks, better cycling infrastructure, and more car-free streets and public spaces, including the pedestrianization of roadways along the Seine.