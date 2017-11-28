Today’s Headlines

  • Where Is Trump’s Infrastructure Plan? (Axios, Politico)
  • Senate Tax Bill Would Eliminate Benefit for Bike Commuters (Mobility Lab)
  • Maryland Official Thinks Metro Reform Plan Will Cost Too Much (Post)
  • Cheyenne Considers Light Rail Line to Pueblo or Denver (Casper Star-Tribune)
  • Detroit Transit Advocates Face Deadline to Get Issue on 2018 Ballot (Watchdog)
  • Pittsburgh School Board Opposes Armed Fare-Checkers on Trains (Post-Gazette)
  • With Monorail Extension Approved, the Sun Urges Las Vegas to Build Rail to Airport
  • Albuquerque BRT Off to a Good Start (ABQ Journal)
  • St. Louis Trolley Needs $500,000 to Start Rolling (Next City)
  • How Repealing Parking Minimums Saved One Idaho City (Strong Towns)