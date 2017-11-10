Today’s Headlines

  • Democratic Gains in Virginia Provide Hope for Dedicated DC Metro Funding (Post)
  • Tacoma Light Rail Construction Will Start Next Year (KING)
  • Feds Tell Minneapolis to Tweak Light-Rail Wall (Star-Tribune)
  • Buffalo Neighborhood Tells Drivers to Stay Out of Bike Lanes (WKBW)
  • Portland Streetcar Will Have Dedicated Lane (Willamette Week)
  • New Cincinnati Council Members Support Adding Bus Service (WCPO)
  • Milwaukee Residents Worry Streetcar Will Gentrify Neighborhoods (Urban Milwaukee)
  • For Folks in Wheelchairs, Broken Sidewalks Can Be Deadly (Bitter Southerner)
  • Self-Driving Buses Not Quite Ready for Prime Time (Fortune)
  • Uber’s Supposedly Working on a Flying Taxi Because of Course It Is (The Verge)