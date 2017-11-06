Today’s Headlines

- Portland Seeks Public Input on MAX Southwest Corridor Light Rail (Tribune)
- Albuquerque BRT Will Be Running by the End of the Month (KOB)
- Milwaukee Holds Meetings to Discuss Streetcar Extensions (urbanmilwaukee)
- New Group Forms to Build Support for Omaha Streetcar (North Platte Telegraph)
- Cleveland Ruling on Transit Fare Checks Could Affect Pittsburgh, Too (Post-Gazette)
- Auto-Centric Cities Are Discriminatory, Expensive, and Unhealthy (Strong Towns)
- Bikelash Strikes in Southwest Baltimore (WBAL)
- Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster Is a Bike Advocate (Grist)
- New York Is the Road-Ragiest City, Based on Instagram Hashtags (WaPo)
- New Bike-Share Roundup: Montgomery County, MD (Post), Tucson, AZ (News Now), Lancaster, PA (LancasterOnline), Santa Cruz, CA (Sentinel), Eugene, OR (Daily Emerald), Furman University (Greenville Journal) and Bloomington, IN (News Tribune)