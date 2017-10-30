Today’s Headlines

- Purple Line, Board Reforms Move Forward as Maryland-Metro Feud Ends (Post)
- Seattle Ditches Broadway Bike Lane Along With Streetcar Extension (Capitol Hill Seattle)
- Portland Residents Seek to Repurpose Parking for Buffered Bike Lanes (Bike Portland)
- Provo’s “Giant Wall of Parking” Divides Downtown (Strong Towns)
- Maryland Light Rail Advocates Aghast at Transpo Chief’s Support for BRT (Independent)
- Residents Get Sneak Peak at San Diego’s Bike-Friendly Future (Times-Union)
- Milwaukee Mayor Says Public Will Get Onboard With Unpopular Streetcar (WPR)
- Pittsburgh Delays Light-Rail Cashless Fare System Until April (Post-Gazette)
- Nebraska Is America’s Least Bike-Friendly State (Lincoln Journal Star)
- Boston Councilor Proposes Residential Parking Fee to Fund Safer Streets (Globe)