Today’s Headlines

  • Larry Hogan Escalates Feud With D.C. Metro Board Chairman (WTOP)
  • MARTA Mulls Expansion as New Tax Dollars Start to Roll In (WABE)
  • Dallas Residents Sick and Tired of Waiting for the Bus All Day (Morning News)
  • KY Gov. Matt Bevin Really Wants That Cincinnati Sprawl (Enquirer)
  • Audit Recommends Ways to Improve Honolulu Roads for Bikes (Civil Beat)
  • West Massachusetts Lawmakers Back High-Speed Rail to Boston (Edge)
  • TOD Construction Starts Near Planned St. Louis Light Rail Stop (KSTP)
  • 16 States Let $60 Million in Safe Routes to School Grants Go to Waste (Mobility Lab)
  • Don’t Want to Pay Seattle’s Transit Tax? Buy a Monster Truck (Times)
  • Sydney’s Answer to Sprawl: Divide Itself Into Three (Next City)