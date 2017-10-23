Today’s Headlines

  • Study Says Larry Hogan’s Toll Lanes Won’t Make Maryland Freeways Less Congested (WaPo)
  • Costs Could Rise for Minneapolis’ Southwest Light Rail Line (Star Tribune)
  • With Google’s Lyft Investment, Ride-Hailing Is a Battle of Billionaires (Economic Times)
  • Phoenix Installs Flex Posts to Keep Drivers Out of Bike Lanes (ABC 15)
  • Portland Puts an Interactive Bike Map Online (Government Technology)
  • Fort Worth Road Construction Endangers Bus Riders (Star-Telegram)
  • Should Boulder Launch a Regional Transit Authority? (Daily Camera)
  • Hartford Tries to Redevelop Parking Lots Where Demolished Buildings Once Sat (Courant)
  • Instead of Building Sidewalks, Cedar Rapids Just Stripes Wide Shoulders (Gazette)
  • Uber Gives Paris Travel Data to Help Urban Planning (ReutersFortune)