The Problem With America’s New Streetcars

Detroit's 3.3-mile QLINE streetcar, funded in part by a $25 million federal grant, saw ridership drop 40 percent after introducing a $1 fare. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
One of the hallmarks of federal transportation funding during the Obama administration was a new willingness to support streetcar projects. With the first wave of these projects now in service, their shortcomings are becoming more apparent.

A report published earlier this year in the Journal of Transport Geography sheds light on the limits of these streetcars: They were always intended mainly to spur real estate investment, not to address urban mobility needs. As author David King explains, streetcar backers were often more concerned about land development than the transportation system.

The new streetcar segments typically run a short distance — a few miles at most — in mixed traffic, and they aren’t well-integrated into existing transit networks. So it should come as no surprise that ridership is often underwhelming.

On Detroit’s QLINE streetcar, for example, ridership dropped 40 percent after M-1 Rail, the company that operates the 3.3-mile route, started charging a $1 fare last month. Passengers now take about 3,000 QLINE trips each day. A spokesperson for M-1 Rail told NextCity he “fully expected ridership to dip a little bit” once the fare took effect.

The primary benefits of streetcar projects were always intended to be related to development. King examined the official cost-benefit analyses that streetcar sponsors submitted to the Federal Transit Administration. About three-quarters of estimated benefits derived from economic development, not transportation-related improvements, he found.

Graph: Journal of Transport Geography
Table: Journal of Transport Geography

King identified 12 new streetcars in operation and a few dozen more in various stages of development. All told, local and federal government spent $866 million on streetcars between 2009 and 2013, he reports, with 32 percent coming from the White House’s TIGER grants. Several of the projects were subsidized with local tax incentives or special sales taxes.

The new wave of streetcars have a regressive effect, King writes, because the costs are widely distributed while the benefits are concentrated in the form of higher land values. Ironically, he says, that helped boost political support for streetcar projects, many of which are backed by business associations and downtown property owners.

Cities may have valid reasons for seeking more downtown investment, but these streetcars should be recognized for what they are: economic development projects, not solutions to the transit and transportation problems cities face today.

  Older Comments
 
  • bolwerk

    All things being equal anyway, yeah. Sometimes things aren’t equal (e.g., when a bus doesn’t work particularly well in a certain area and a streetcar would).

    But not sure you need crush loads per se. High ridership that can be more cheaply transported by rail would suffice. Above the tracks/roadbed, the costs of operating a streetcar are lower.

  • Alan

    That’s ridiculous. The capital costs alone are on the order of 4-5 times higher than buses and operationally unless they are running crush loads at frequent headways buses will always be better. Plus buses can deviate around accidents etc which streetcars cant. Unless you are sacrificing headways its not possible for operating costs to be much lower given that at least 60% is going to be the driver. I’m sorry you can justify it perhaps as an economic development project but to call it an efficient transit investment hurts the cause of better transit everywhere.

  • bolwerk

    Sure it is. Capital costs are amortized over decades. Unless the ridership is on the low side, they are likely to be exceeded by the higher labor costs of running buses. It’s also important to remember that the peak ridership is the costliest to accommodate, and trams reduce that the most.

    I consider this more a design than cost issue, but maybe it sometimes indeed makes more sense to pay more for more buses that have the same capacity as fewer trams. I wouldn’t regard this as a huge issue though, since once you have enough vehicles to meet your peak service requirements you have enough to pad the rest of the day to keep headways acceptable.

    I don’t put much stock in the accident deviation argument. All transit is wrecked by accidents. A bus is made miserable, and a tram becomes useless. Problem avoidance is always the right answer. Once you depend on problem mitigation you already have a bad service (e.g., a typical American transit bus service).

  • Alan

    Working in transit and riding transit for a number of years I’ve yet to see a new system like this that makes sense. Heritage systems are fine and obviously streetcars that connect to a greater rail system have a purpose but this is built to fail honestly.

    It’s easy for you to say that capital costs are negligible but there is opportunity cost. 6 buses would cost up to $6 million or so maybe with the bells and whistles, Detroit paid $32 million for those 6 street cars and that’s an opportunity cost of over $25 million not to mention all the other infrastructure that went into it.

    There is no capacity issue. Those five trams might carry 800 people per peak hour but at 3000 riders a day I doubt they get anywhere near that. Five buses could accommodate 400 people during that same peak hour which is about what this ridership merits with much more flexibility to deviate or replaced broken vehicles.

    I find it hard to believe that anyone in the industry would really think a streetcar is justified here on a transportation basis.

  • bolwerk

    I didn’t say capital costs are negligible. I said they’re often exceeded by labor costs.

    I don’t really know enough about Detroit to comment. I’m more familiar with H Street in DC, where a streetcar actually does seem like a rather condign option for the plans they had…but I’m not clear whether the wider intent to build a streetcar system throughout DC has been abandoned or just put on hiatus.

    My usual take on street-only streetcars is mostly they should replace buses when the ridership is high enough to justify it or when there is a particular bottleneck that buses aren’t very good at coping with. A local example for me is the car-free bridges in NYC. The potential demand is there to make streetcars the cheaper option, but even if that were not the case functionally there’s no way for a bus to perform that service very well because of the geography on each side of the bridges.

  • Michael

    Wow. What’s the beef with Allston & the green line? On Allston: It’s a solid middle class neighborhood with 15-30 minute connections into Back Bay, Longwood Medical, Cambridge. The establishments are crappier because the people are poorer – that doesn’t mean there isn’t a good community there. Plus if you want swanky, you can take your 10 minute stroll into Brookline for date night.

    On Green Line: it runs the best route in the MBTA system & supports the highest population densities in the metro area over at 50K/sq. mi. along the route. I spent years doing the 22 minute ride from Packards Corner to Copley. If you’re middle class and working by South Station, you live in East Boston, Revere, Quincy.

  • Jason

    Thoughts from going to Zurich and Amsterdam this summer:

    1. They have large stretches where they’re not competing with cars.
    2. It’s generally harder to get a driver’s license in Europe, and drivers understand that streetcars are valid uses of roadspace and that they have to share the road with them.

    3. Crucially, European cities tend to allow people to mill across streetcar tracks wherever the want, including in crowded pedestrian areas. American city officials would NEVER tolerate this amount of organized chaos because they don’t trust people to be able to avoid stepping in front of streetcars when they shouldn’t.

  • Elizabeth F

    It’s related to the conversation because energy savings is often cited as a reason for building transit (see two comments above, someone was using just that as a justification for “streetcars” or light-rail or something).

    The idea that transit saves energy over cars took hold in the oil crises of the 1970’s, when cars typically got 10mpg. A Corolla today is at least 3x more efficient, and a Prius 5x. Meanwhile, the NY Subway (the most energy-efficient transit network in the USA) hasn’t really changed much. The result is… in the 1970’s, the NY subway used 1/5 the energy of an automobile; but today, there are automobiles with efficiency similar to the NY subway (assuming only single occupancy).

    http://planet3.org/2012/10/31/does-public-transportation-save-energy/
    http://www.cta.ornl.gov/data/index.shtml

    Of course, there are still plenty of cars/SUVs on the road that are quite a bit less efficient than public transit, and people keep buying them. But for the person who actually WANTS to lower their carbon footprint… buying a Prius is a much more practical approach for most people than using public transit.

    Obama’s fuel economy regulations would have resulted in a HUGE carbon savings, if they hadn’t been reversed this year. Much larger than any realistic amount of mode-switching to transit.

  • Elizabeth F

    And how much is that? I paid $1500 for my e-bike. Add in another $500 for accessories, $300/yr for maintenance and $20/yr for electricity, and this is one great transportation value. This is a decent e-bike — because it “just works” reliably, the only parts that “break” are those that wear out, and maintenance is easy and efficient.

  • Elizabeth F

    Thanks, now I know who to blame. “Share the road” is so vague, as to be meaningless. For example, some drivers think “share the road” means “share the lane.” Or they think it’s admonishing bikers to make sure there’s still room for cars to drive by without hitting the brakes.

    3′ separation is also a disaster. It’s not even required by law in most states, or in drivers manuals. Until that time, it’s more a biker wish than a reality.

  • Elizabeth F

    Look up “hanoi traffic” on Google, and tell me whether the problem is too many motor bikes, or too many cars. The pictures I’ve seen show 90% of people on motor bikes, squeezing into about 10% of the available space.

    The obvious way to read the situation is that government want to move the “average Joe” out of the street and onto a subway, in order to clear up space for cars belonging to the 1%. But I’ve read that it’s not going so well in Vietnam: because even after you spend billions of $$ on a rapid transit system and billions more on highways, it still can’t touch the ease, convenience and efficiency of personal two-wheeled transportation. Average Vietnamese know this, and they aren’t giving up their scooters.

    A better solution would be to ban cars; or at least make them very expensive. Or limit them to specific “car lanes,” thereby unclogging the lanes that most Vietnamese use to get where they need to go.

    Apparently, the same thing in China: the government’s plan was to move people out of bikes and motorcycles and into the subway, so they could take the road space for cars. Instead, people discovered e-bikes. E-bikes are the vehicle that keeps Asian cities moving. Even so, a number of Chinese cities do everything they can to make life difficult for e-bike users. That hasn’t worked, and now they have a new surge of cheap / easy / convenient (manual) bike shares on the streets as well. Maybe they should realize that you can never move a country of 1.5 billion with automobiles, and go back to including two-wheeled transportation in their road designs.

  • Alan

    I dont need to look anything up I spent a week there, it was chaotic

  • Elizabeth F

    Hey, I lived in Allston twice and I liked it. The beef isn’t with Allston itself, but with the way the MBTA and city think it’s just fine that the city’s densest neighborhood has the worst transit line. I speculated that this is because Allston does not have the political clout of other neighborhoods to get anything better. About you can say if you live in Allston is “at least we’re not riding buses like in eastern Roxbury.”

    The other beef I have with Allston is the number of slumlords there who offer dangerous / substandard housing at exorbitant rents — and many students take it anyway, just because. When you read about the worst landlords in the city, putting tenants in downright dangerous and illegal conditions, they are invariably operating in Allston.

    I say this as a Boston landlord offering a quality home in Roxbury. It’s because of that dynamic that we (landlords) now all have to pay $15/yr to register our properties with the City of Boston. Supposedly they inspect every property in the City at least once every 5 years. It’s been that long now and they still haven’t come to mine. I don’t expect they will; the inspectors have their hands full in Allston.

  • USbike

    E-bikes would be much more preferable to the traditional 2-stroke scooters, which emit an awful amount of exhaust. I would not want to spend much time living in or walking around a place that is dominated by scooters. The last time I visited Taiwan, the air quality in all the larger cities was atrocious and within a couple of days, I had to buy a face mask to even be able to stand walking around outside. And not to mention the noise of these things. Scooters are getting to be a heated debate in the Netherlands, although for some different reasons. However, a near-universal complaint is the noise and exhaust, as well as speeds.

  • kclo3

    The residents decided that having curbside parking on both sides was more important than giving a sufficiently wide right-of-way for streetcars to operate without horrid delays. That’s why any suggestion to restore the 23 is a farce.

  • Frank Kotter

    If resources were infinite, your point would be solid. However, they aren’t and therefore it isn’t. If you fund expensive, poorly performing transportation systems, you are forgoing funding systems with a higher ROI. It appears that streetcars in many cases are exactly an example of this.

  • Frank Kotter

    I’m gonna go ahead and flag this. I’m not quite sure we want to get into eugenics as an explanation of why people can’t ride a bike.

    There are many fora you can spread your ‘intellectual racism’ outside of Streetblogs. I have a feeling you know where to find them.

  • Frank Kotter

    All true. I would also add:

    4: driving a car is much more expensive in Europe

    5: In most countries the driving age is 18, so you have an entire culture which rides transit or has to be driven by ‘mon’. Therefore, car culture is not seen as a rebellion tool or a ticket to adolescent freedom

    6: Density/neighborhood heterogeneity. In Europe within two stops you have all your needs covered, from child care to groceries. In the U.S. the commercial/residential zones are much larger and therefore more segregated.

  • Frank Kotter

    I really appreciate your efforts. However, ‘share the road’ is perhaps the worst advocacy endeavor I can think of.

    After all the experience you have – and it appears you have it in spades – how do you still stand behind it?

  • Frank Kotter

    Wait, streetcars are being built in the U.S. without connections to existing transportation hubs? Do people plan these things without ever looking across the Atlantic?

    Second ?: This article from Angie reports that developers push these projects as it adds value to their projects. If no one uses the streetcars, what value is it adding? Are streetcars simply a (very expensive) way to get a street design which residents actually prefer and pay for indirectly with higher rents? Is this street design more pedestrian friendly with less parking? Is it a street which Streetsblog is advocating for? Doesn’t it make sense for safe street advocates to somehow brand and sell the street design achieved by a streetcar line but without the streetcar? Presently it seems like the streetcar simply brands a neighborhood without it actually being about resident’s use of the system.

  • Frank Kotter

    Ok, now replace your experience of ‘scooter chaos’ with everyone in cars.

    She’s got an excellent point. Two wheeled transport is multiples more efficient and this efficiency only increases the more users you add to the system.

  • Frank Kotter

    Yes and due to the individual capital investment per user, this change in infinitely easier to make than the E-mobility based on cars that industry is pushing.

  • Rudolf Kolaja

    It is hard to understand the philosophy of economic development due to the establishment of light rail or the modern street cars, if these transit modes do so little serving the transportation needs (due to the wrong applications).
    So much of political nonsense surrounds these wasteful transportation
    developments on this piecemeal basis. It is amassing how many good points are being made by some of the comments, while the transportation leadership is creating a transportation nightmare in the cities across America.

    The transportation needs some revolutionary upgrade of the transportation profession, which is led by nothingthan the politics and chaos.

  • Justin Thompson

    Basically Detroit like most other U.S. cities lacks a light rail system is what you are saying.

    Detroit could have it because there is room.

    Los Angeles has a light rail system but most of it is rather slow and becomes a street car system in many areas.

    To me, Detroit has the potential it’s self for having a light rail & street car system that could carry people from one area to another quickly.

    Woodward Ave. N. of Midtown should have the system in the middle of the street on it’s own right of way, same with the other major streets in Detroit.

  • Richard

    LA’s light rail always has it’s own lane, it never runs in mixed traffic.
    The stops never get that close together.
    Even in the worst sections, LA’s system is still pretty fast.

    LA’s light rail averages 18 mph. That’s pretty good for transit.
    On the other hand, LA’s proposed downtown streetcar will average 7mph.

  • Justin Thompson

    I live in LA.

    The Blue line basically runs with the traffic in about half it’s route. It might have it’s own lane but has to stop at all the traffic signals like a car does.

    The Gold Line is much faster because it has a more secured route and goes under or above most intersections.

  • Justin Thompson

    Tunneling is expensive in order to build a light rail subway.

    Building light rail overhead to bypass any potential congestion would likely be much cheaper. Just 2 tracks next to eachother on a series of long bridges.

    A cost effective way to do this is to have the entire system built in a factory and then assembled on site. Thus a modular construction technique.

    On most routes the bridges can be the same and can be built in 20 foot sections and then erected and interlocked. The supports of the above ground railway should be precast reinforced concrete pillars that are then placed in holes.

    There is really no need to design 50 plus individual bridges.

  • Richard

    I do too. The blue line runs on the street from Pico to Washington for 2 miles. Then again in Long Beach for a weird 2.5 miles. It’s 22 miles long, so it doesn’t run in traffic for half its route. It does that 22 miles in 58 minues, so almost 23mph.

    It could be a lot better with signal priority. But it is no streetcar.

  • Justin Thompson

    Overhead light rail should be able to maintain a 35 to 45 mph overall speed on straight aways between stops.

  • Justin Thompson

    Signal priority is what they all should have.

  • Justin Thompson

    Why not rickshaws?

  • Richard

    If only LADOT and Long Beach would give it to them. Pasadena has.

  • Olog Hai

    Not like the bus is any less delayed. And the municipality is still at its own discretion to decide on parking laws; after all, the city where Parking Wars was filmed can always step up its game and keep its promises.

 Older Comments
 

