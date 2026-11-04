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Wednesday’s Headlines Surf the Blue Wave

Well, that was a surprise.
12:40 AM EST on November 4, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Surf the Blue Wave
Brocken Inaglory

We’ll be back with more specific election results tomorrow, but for now let’s ponder the massive impact Tuesday’s election results could have on transportation policy.

  • With great power comes great responsibility: A Newsweek writer argues that consequences for hitting someone with a vehicle should be commensurate with the size of the vehicle.
  • Cara Stern interviewed writer Henry Grabar about how parking contributes to the high cost of housing. (Missing Middle Initiative)
  • At the turn of the 20th century, early electric cars were marketed to women — no cranking, and no noxious fumes (IEEE Spectrum). Maybe this is why pickup-driving manly men haven’t adopted them despite the towing power and built-in beer coolers?
  • Homeowners are twice as likely to own an electric vehicle as renters. (Axios)
  • Gary Nelson argues that our national shift towards a car-centric transportation system took place decades before the interstate highway system.
  • Citymapper is a transit-friendly alternative to Google Maps. (Android Police)
  • Traffic deaths fell by 26 percent in Philadelphia last year (Voice). But pedestrian deaths remain high, and so the city is planning to double the number of speed cameras (WHYY).
  • California union members are lobbying state officials to regulate autonomous vehicles. (KQED)
  • Developing real estate currently serving as parking could be the answer to relieving the Denver Transportation District’s debt. (Denverite)
  • Omaha businesses are closing and blaming streetcar construction, despite access to forgivable loans and the promise of increased foot traffic. (Flatwater Free Press)
  • The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has named a new CEO. (Railway Age)
  • Metro Magazine interviewed the CEO of the Austin Transit Partnership.
  • Knoxville is installing speed cameras in 39 school zones. (WVIT)
  • Macon is scaling back its paratransit program for disabled riders. (Telegraph)
  • Amtrak’s butter cake is as good a reason as any to ride the rails. (Business Insider)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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