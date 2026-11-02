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What's transit got to do with marriage and birth rates?
12:01 AM EST on November 2, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Live Happily Ever After
One big happy family. Executive Office of the President of the United States
  • The Trump administration’s announced policy tying transit grants to marriage and birth rates will only serve to hold up projects even further, and to funnel more money to rural counties that need it less than denser areas. (Transportation for America)
  • One reason why U.S. cities have too much parking is that people feel like there’s never enough even when plenty is available, according to Paul Supawanich. And of course, all that parking is never free, even if the big-box store doesn’t charge customers directly.
  • On the eve of Election Day, Smart Growth America highlights past ballot victories for complete streets.
  • Whether California can set its own emissions standards could hinge on the outcome of tomorrow’s elections. (Politico)
  • Prop 319 would ban traffic enforcement cameras in Arizona. (KTAR)
  • An ICE agent was charged with aggravated assault in Houston for using his SUV to run over a man fleeing on foot. (Jezebel)
  • Fort Worth and TEXRail officials broke ground on a light rail extension to the city’s medical district. (Report)
  • CityNerd examines how you go about fixing sprawl in a city like Las Vegas that barely existed until the automobile era.
  • Jacksonville has not always been using gas tax revenue set aside for bike and pedestrian projects for its intended purpose. (First Coast News)
  • Four-minute peak frequencies are driving ridership on Seattle’s busiest light rail segment. (The Urbanist)
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling for a cap on robotaxis. (The Guardian)
  • Dozens of people in Toronto spent their Halloween protesting the Ontario government removing bike lanes. (CBC)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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