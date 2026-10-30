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Friday’s Headlines (Except Spooky)

Your annual reminder that letting kids safely roam around their neighborhood is not the top priority.
12:01 AM EDT on October 30, 2026
Friday’s Headlines (Except Spooky)
Volunteers with Bike Durham protected a vital bike lane with pumpkins for Halloween on Thursday. Photo: Shaun King/Visual Rituals
  • Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights for pedestrians. In the absence of safe streets for walking, Quartz has tips for reducing the odds that your child will be run over, or that you kill a child while behind the wheel.
  • The World Cup showed that ramping up transit for major events can have positive lasting effects for residents when the surge is over. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Housing and transportation policy must be mixed to make each more affordable, according to Yonah Freemark. (Urban Institute)
  • A Florida referendum on reducing property taxes would cost Miami-Dade transit $29 million in revenue, forcing cuts to routes and hours. (CBS News)
  • Caltrain’s ridership grew by more than 50 percent last year, thanks to electrification. (Metro Magazine)
  • Future California Gov. Xavier Becerra is likely to fire the head of California’s high-speed rail project, and is open to vehicle-miles-driven tax. (KCRA)
  • Chicago passed an ordinance banning car-centric businesses like drive-throughs and gas stations near transit-oriented developments. (CNU Public Square)
  • Utah is adopting the Michigan left, where drivers turn right and then make a U-turn. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • The South Carolina DOT is spending $300 million to make sure Columbia drivers don’t have to wait on trains. (WLTX)
  • The Dallas city council approved $2.8 million in streetcar funding while still questioning the return on investment. (Observer)
  • Omaha has spent more than $400 million acquiring downtown parking garages, about the same amount as it’s spending to build a streetcar. (Flatwater Free Press)
  • Boise chip manufacturer Micron promises that a $50 billion investment will benefit transit and housing. (Boise Dev)
  • There is some vague reason behind Detroit bikeshare MoGo suspending service, other than not socializing. (Axios)
  • A high-speed train collision in Spain killed almost 70 people. (ABC News)
  • If the Canadian province of Alberta forces Edmonton to rip out bike lanes, it would cost at least $150 million. (CBC)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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