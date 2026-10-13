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Inducing Demand for Tuesday’s Headlines

Just more one more lane, bro. I promise, one more lane will fix it.
12:01 AM EDT on October 13, 2026
Inducing Demand for Tuesday’s Headlines
Houston's Katy Freeway is the poster child for induced demand. Photo: Hequals2Henry, CC
  • Everybody hates traffic congestion, but it hasn’t sunk in with most politicians that building more highway lanes is not going to fix the problem. Widening highways is proven to make the problem even worse. What really cuts down on traffic is access to driving alternatives. Yet congressional Republicans’ proposed transportation bill, the BUILD America 250 Act, would cut transit by 20 percent while raising road construction funding by 8 percent. (Transportation for America)
  • A network of protected bike lanes is more likely to get people pedaling than a patchwork of sharrows and off-road paths, according to a University of New Mexico study. (Cycling West)
  • Darrell Owens dunked on two California newspapers’ editorials urging voters to reject a Bay Area transit funding referendum. (The Discourse Lounge)
  • I-35 traffic from San Antonio to Dallas is so bad that it’s making San Antonio drivers reconsider Amtrak. (MySA)
  • Speed cameras have been successful in slowing down Minneapolis drivers on the five roads where they’ve been tried. (Star Tribune)
  • North Carolina suspended its 41-cents-per-gallon gas tax, but drivers are not likely to see the full savings. (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • Portland is expanding its sidewalk cleaning program to historically underserved areas. (Oregonian)
  • Helena, Montana is considering establishing fixed-route bus service. (Free Press)
  • Vancouver police are out in force ticketing e-scooter riders for not wearing helmets. (Daily Hive)
  • Pedestrian deaths in Toronto are up 24 percent this year (CBC). While perhaps not directly related, it doesn’t seem like now is a great time to start tearing up bike lanes (Sun).
  • Edinburgh may extend the times when certain lanes are restricted to buses beyond traditional rush hours. (Reporter)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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