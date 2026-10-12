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Monday’s Headlines Take Matters Into Our Own Hands

Our editor-at-large Gersh Kuntzman isn't the only one getting up to criminal mischief.
12:01 AM EDT on October 12, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Take Matters Into Our Own Hands
The city erases markings made by Crosswalk Collective Los Angeles. Photo: Crosswalk Collective Los Angeles.
  • In cities across the country, “friendly neighborhood vigilantes” who are tired of civic inaction are painting their own crosswalks and installing their own benches at bus stops. Some cities fight this guerrilla urbanism, while others embrace it. (Vox)
  • Recent court filings include new evidence that ExxonMobile knew that fossil fuels cause climate change and concealed that information from the public. (Inside Climate News)
  • How to design a deep underground subway station that doesn’t feel claustrophobic. (Arups)
  • A New York transit official accused formerly beloved “Train Daddy” Andy Byford, who’s now heading the Trump administration’s effort to redesign Penn Station, of going “full MAGA.” (Gothamist)
  • Indianapolis is overhauling a notoriously dangerous Massachusetts Avenue intersection. (WTHR)
  • Amtrak has selected firms to design two replacement bridges in Maryland that will allow trains to go faster. (Trains)
  • Seattle’s Sound Transit released a virtual tour of the future 3 Line. (Westside Seattle)
  • The Austin Transit Partnership is disputing claims that light rail construction could force a popular supermarket to close. (KVUE)
  • A Milwaukee suburb has banned e-bikes and e-scooters from sidewalks and parks. (TMJ4)
  • Iowa City is installing its first protected bike lanes. (KCRG)
  • Boston transit officials are looking into using trained falcons to keep stations free from pigeon droppings. (The Guardian)
  • An alligator was blocking traffic in Florida, but police let the scaly suspect off with a warning. (Tampa Free Press)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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