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Friday’s Headlines Pay a Lot for Parking

The average apartment-dweller pays $200 a month for a parking space, included in their rent, whether they use it or not.
12:01 AM EDT on October 9, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Pay a Lot for Parking
Photo: Simo Räsänen
  • Parking mandates raise rents by 17 percent nationally, or about $204 a month, according to a UCLA study. Even worse, 71 percent of carless households are paying for a parking space they don’t use. Minimum parking requirements drive up rents not only by bundling the cost of parking, but by reducing the number of units built. (California YIMBY)
  • Early suburbs were walkable and build around railways and streetcar lines, and they can still provide inspiration today. (Planetizen)
  • In addition to improving fuel efficiency, California’s new tire standards will save drivers $1 billion a year in fuel or electricity costs. (Grist)
  • New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Agency is adding fare gates to more subway stations after finding that they reduce fare evasion by 72 percent. (NY Times)
  • High-speed rail connecting Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia is making progress. (The Columbian; paywall)
  • Plans to convert Louisville’s 9th Street from a highway to a boulevard with a bike path and linear park are almost complete. (WDRB)
  • San Antonio transit agency VIA approved a $1.1 billion, five-year spending plan that will fund a second bus rapid transit line and a new transit center. (KSAT)
  • Minnesota updated its statewide bicycle master plan. (BikeMN)
  • Miami-Dade raised transit fares by 50 cents, the first hike in 13 years. (Florida Politics)
  • Knoxville built a raised crosswalk at the site where a hit-and-run driver killed an elderly woman last year. (10 News)
  • Denver scooter- and bikeshare operator Veo is paying users to stop illegally riding on the sidewalk. (Westword)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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