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Tuesday’s Headlines Cheap Out

A bill to keep transportation money flowing rolls back funds to pre-infrastructure act levels.
12:01 AM EDT on September 8, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Cheap Out
Photo: Bill Perry
  • A short-term continuing resolution will keep federal transportation funds flowing for the next three months while Congress considers a new five-year bill, but the CR cuts transit funding by 20 percent and passenger rail funding by 81 percent. (Mass Transit, Metro Magazine)
  • The federal government continues to spend billions of dollars on highways even though the interstate system is largely complete. Angie Schmitt wonders, what if that money were spent on sidewalks instead? (Strong Towns)
  • Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposed budget would eliminate early-morning bus service, as well as a dozen routes. (Herald)
  • More than 4 million people a year would ride light rail along the Atlanta Beltline, according to a new study. But it would cost almost $5 billion, and there is currently no funding. (AJC)
  • Maryland is removing bus lanes in Bethesda built during Red Line construction instead of making them permanent. (Fox 5)
  • The Seattle DOT is in the process of completing 70 safety projects near schools. (KIRO)
  • Despite efforts to protect fish, about 2,000 have died around Sound Transit’s new bridge over Lake Washington. (Axios)
  • Pete Buttigieg talked about the Cincinnati streetcar during a recent campaign stop to support Ohio Democratic candidates. (Enquirer; paywall)
  • San Antonio installed three new flashing beacons and other pedestrian safety improvements on Pleasanton Road. (Kens)
  • A Chicago developer is proposing a new White Sox stadium and a hospital at the site of an Amtrak rail yard. (Trains)
  • Auckland is considering congestion pricing. (The Conversation)
  • A company in Mexico is producing the opposite of gargantuan American pickups — a tiny electric truck that can haul almost 1,500 pounds and costs just $8,400. (Autoblog)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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