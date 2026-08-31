Slight In August: Streetsblog Is On Hiatus

Starting on Monday, Aug. 31, Streetsblog USA is on hiatus for a week of internal strategy sessions, planning meetings, professional development and personal soul-searching punctuated by the occasional Martini olive.

We’ll still be publishing our daily headlines, by Blake Aued, but for the last week of August, we’re mostly just putting our heads together to soon roll out the best damned Streetsblog you’ve ever seen, with some shiny new bells, blaring new whistles … and deep investigative pieces into our nation’s ongoing struggle with car dependence.

If you are trying to reach us, please email Editor Gersh Kuntzman at gersh@streetsblog.org. We’ll all be back the day after Labor Day, when we’ll also welcome back Streetsblog USA Editor Kea Wilson.