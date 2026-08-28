Friday Video: Sen. Ed Markey Says Democrats ‘Have to Fight Harder’
StreetsblogMASS rode the bus from Malden to Chelsea with Sen. Ed Markey to talk federal transportation policy and this fall's elections.
By Streetsblog
12:05 AM EDT on August 28, 2026
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