Report: Waymo Surpasses The Way-Too-Low Human Driver Safety Bar
“Safer than humans” is better than nothing, but it's still an unlivable standard.
12:03 AM EDT on July 24, 2026
Ren produces videos on Instagram and Youtube (@renzarofitzgerald) covering the affordability and mobility movements. They are a UC Berkeley Urban Studies and Journalism undergraduate graduating in December 2026.
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