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Friday’s Headlines’ Own Goal

Big ol' jet airliner, don't carry me too far away.
12:01 AM EDT on July 24, 2026
Friday’s Headlines’ Own Goal
Photo: Josue Isai Ramos Figueroa
  • Despite transit’s success during the World Cup, the event still created 8 or 9 million tons of carbon emissions, most of it stemming from fans flying to host cities. (Wired)
  • The U.S. DOT continues to scrub references to bike safety from its websites (NPR). In related news, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seems to think that bike lanes create traffic, despite all evidence to the contrary (Streetsblog USA).
  • Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and John Curtis (R-Utah) introduced a bill to funnel more transit grants toward fast-growing regions.
  • A city analysis of federal crash data found that Philadelphia has the highest pedestrian death rate of any major U.S. city. (NBC 10)
  • North Carolina passed a law prohibiting most local governments from mandating a minimum number of parking spaces in new developments. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The North Carolina DOT awarded grants for 16 collaborations between two or more transit agencies. (News 12)
  • Dallas Area Rapid Transit received a $25 million federal grant to upgrade eight light rail stations. (KERA)
  • A New Jersey Complete Streets group is advocating for shorter light rail headways. (NJ.com)
  • Nashville is installing barriers to protect existing downtown bike lanes. (WKRN)
  • Atlanta broke ground on a Monroe Drive road diet. (Saporta Report)
  • San Diego is lowering speed limits in school zones. (Inside San Diego)
  • Seattle residents will vote in November on renewing a sales tax for transit and doubling it to 0.3 percent. (Seattle Transit Blog)
  • Maryland is planning a transit-oriented development at Bowie State near Washington, D.C. (Maryland Matters)
  • Logan, Utah, population 55,000, is an example of how small cities can do transit right. (Bus News)
  • Dutch cities are replacing concrete with grassy blocks that absorb stormwater and create a cooler environment. (Times of India)
  • From Japan’s automated underground bike parking to a psychedelic mountain tunnel in Norway, Momentum Mag highlights some of the world’s most innovative infrastructure projects.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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