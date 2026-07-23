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Thursday’s Headlines Turn Cameras into Pillboxes

People hate getting caught speeding so much that they're shooting up cameras. Now the cameras are fighting back.
12:26 AM EDT on July 23, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Turn Cameras into Pillboxes
So fragile... Photo: Denny Müller
  • Angry drivers in cities worldwide have been so mad about getting speeding tickets that, instead of slowing down, they’re destroying cameras that are proven to save lives. The response is bulletproof cameras resistant to vandalism. (Jalopnik)
  • Now that the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expiring, states are looking to new methods for funding infrastructure. (Pew)
  • It looks like the House version of a new five-year surface transportation funding bill is DOA in the Senate. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Through technology, tactical urbanism can now provide data for transportation planners. (Norwegian SciTech News)
  • Lloyd Alter continues his series on how the suburbs are not well suited for older residents who can’t or shouldn’t be driving anymore. (Carbon Upfront)
  • Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is proposing cutting 12 bus routes in the name of a balanced budget, even though her overall budget is $1 billion higher than the current one. (Miami Times)
  • The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is trying to convince voters to raise its share of sales tax revenue and avoid service cuts. (Signal Cleveland)
  • Who is Nathaniel Ford, the recently departed Jacksonville transit chief and frontrunner to lead Dallas Area Rapid Transit? (D Magazine)
  • Cal Matters says California is making a mistake by looking to repeal requirements for EV chargers at new apartment buildings to address housing costs.
  • Velo Micromobility unleashed 1,000 new e-scooters on Salt Lake City (KSL). We’ll see how that goes…
  • Honolulu cut the speed limit in school zones to 20 miles per hour, but didn’t bother to change the signs. (Civil Beat)
  • A proposed Greenville, South Carolina penny sales tax for transportation would devote 90 percent of the revenue to roads. (Greenville News)
  • A UK study found that, while micromobility does compete with buses, more importantly it does also replace car trips. (Route One)
  • Queensland, Australia is testing whether AI traffic sensors can reduce congestion and improve pedestrian safety. (The Conversation)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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