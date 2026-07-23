Thursday’s Headlines Turn Cameras into Pillboxes
People hate getting caught speeding so much that they're shooting up cameras. Now the cameras are fighting back.
By Blake Aued
12:26 AM EDT on July 23, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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